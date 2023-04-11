The following students of Albert Gallatin North Middle School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2022-23 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: John Raymond Cerny, Jade IvyLynn Churby, Olivia Marie Eicher, Giavonna Presley Faye Gaster, Janelle Irene Koon, Kei Xavier Lewis, Kelsey Lynn Ream, Danica Lynn Sterbutzel
High honors: Mekhi Braydin Belt, Janaea Lynn Carr, Olivia Gail Chipps, Kaitlyn Renea David, Wyatt Andrew Davison, Dylan Michael Denney, Neila Leigh Donaldson, Darrin Ford, Kaydence Corynn Friend, Mia Gabrielle Genovese, Bronx Michael Jamison, AnnaLee Marie Johnston, Matthew Roderick Maceiko, Lily Marie Mick, Arissa Paige Myers, BellaRose Alexandria Penrose, Lucas Mitchell Sullivan, Caileigh Elizabeth Theodori, Hailey Renee Yauger
Honors: Isabella Carolina Aguilera Moats, Amory Jaden Beals, Cadin Matthew Brundege, Dylan Michael Brundege, Grace Hannah Cellurale, Rhylee Kohl Clevenger, Camila Rachelle Davila Monroy, Jordan Arleen Dillon, Hailey Ray Donaldson, Tyler James Felio, Kylee Raelynn Graham, Jonathan Michael Gregor, Addison Marie Handlin, Steven Ryder Haragos, Jacob Alexander Harden, Raegan Leigh Hutcheson, Emmalyn Megan Johnson, Peyton Joseph Jones, Tara Doreen Kalbaugh, Casey Madison Kendall, Madilynn Eileen Strobel Klink, Brock Dalton Mace, Isabella Lyn McClelland, Bryan Adam Miller, William Clifford Osburn, Geneve Lynn Panos, Easton Myles Pryce, Emily Grace Salonick, Zander Austin Senda, Lucas Reed Shushok, Caelyn Leque Silfies, Roman Janidlo Smith, Paityn Elizabeth Stout, Ambrielle Lorrenz Thomas, Amirah Jehral Thomas, Delaney Blayne Watson, Brian Benjamin Welch, Wyatt Brendon Wilson
Grade 7
Highest honors: Jaylynn M Barbabella, Alexis Marie Campbell, Clara Ivory Robison, Alayna Nina Scottodiluzio, Camryn Keith Thomas, Gemma Gerrianne Valenti
High honors: Riylee Belle Abel, Annie Sue Augustine, Kylee Jewel Augustine, Hayden William Bittinger, Jemma Rae Chapman, Emma Faye Dugan, Audrey Olivia Ellsworth, Gabriel Jackson Fordyce, Isabella Ann Friend, Chase James Georgiana, William Joseph Haines, Colton Jakob Harvey, Brayden Wayne Klaes, Eli Nathaniel Martin, Alana Ann Elida McAllister, Xavier Randall McLaughlin, Macie Lee Means, Ethan Thomas Mudery, Tyler Jonathan Murray, Gabriella Christine Penrose, Caylee Paige Psenicska, Madison Ann Rockwell, Ellie Rebecca Seese, Delaney Louise Shelott, Alyxandrea Grace Thomas, Eli Ray Wolfe
Honors: Olivia Annessa Bonnette, Natalie Nichole Bowers, Ryan Andrew Campbell, Colton Ashton Chipps, William Andrew Craig, Cody Csaplik, Bryan Keith Cutright, Averyon Huey Darnell, Isabella Madalyn DeHaven, Taylor Marie Edgar, Preston Robert Ellsworth, Richard Paul Fike, Genevie Marie Geletko, Joshua Allen Graham, Aubrey Jean Guthrie, Annabella Megan Haines, Isabella Rose Hart, Chloe Anne Hinton, Thomas Brian Jobes, Amari Runell Krashna, Benjamin Michael Lilley, Jacob Tyler Lovis, Paiton Jade Lovis, Quinn Charlotte Machesky, Ryan Thomas Michael, Jenna Marie Myers, Emma Maylee Peck, Kayden Nicholas Perez, Raelynn Marie Rhodes, Ethan James Shaffer, Payton Marie Smitley, Kaden Lukas Springer, Anslie Marie Stroder, Jaymes Jacob Sutton, Jordan Allen Toth, Dylan Charles Vaccaro, Wade Jaden Alfonzo Walker, Dominic Niko Watson, Mason Payne Wilson, Austin Michael Wooten, Aurora Louise Youler
Grade 6
Highest honors: Isabella Grace Adams, Liviyah Idabella Balsone, Grace Anne Buchanan, Brody Gage Eicher, Luke Jacob Lilley, Robert Nicholas Panos, Steven Tyler Popson, Peyton Jean Romesburg, Quinn Carly Shivey
High honors: Carson Matthew Clark, Chase Marley Coughenour, Jacob Michael Cunningham, Avelynn Nicole Donaldson, Gianna Lucia Forsythe, Makenna Nicole Frey, Alina Marie Jones, Caedyn Cayle Kemp, Juliana Kaye Koon, Noah Christian Roberts, Lucas James Romesburg, Zachary Joseph Sidor, Ava Justine Brooklyn Spence, Brynn Nicole Starkey, Valerie Grace Stroder, Leeah VanSickle, Olivia Abigail Wise
Honors: Owen Kaden Armstrong, Jesse James Bricker, Alayna Marie Campbell, Ameir Elijah Chaffin, Makenzie Skye Chapman, Landon Thomas Churby, Madison Mae Dains, Anthony Allen Dice, Abram Lorde Gaines, Cameron Lee Gaylor, Mila Guliana Giachetti, Lia Faye Gibbs, Bailey Suzanne Guty, Lillian Kate Hanan, Andrew Wade Johnston, Jaxon Carter Jordan, Addelyn Paige Kalbaugh, Ethan Jeffrey Lazuka, Christian Jamea Lee, Kody Scott Lisauckis, Kahmia Amor Madden, Rhianna Miller, Jonelle Lyn Mills, Gia Macklyn Musko, Jonathen Clyde Nakutis, Mackenzie Taylor Pavone, Oliver Tobin Perez, Joseph Edward Planiczka, Aiden Michael Pritchard, Brea Sue Ptak, Maddox Michael Isaac Reynolds, Paul Christopher Schroyer, Tyler Lee Shearin, Lucas James Stevenson, Lilly May Sulik, Kaiden Michael Thomas, Tristan Noah Toth, Khloe Reese Tressler, Addison Marie VanCamp, Mason Jacob Wilson, Sophia Faith Wise
