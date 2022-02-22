The following students of Albert Gallatin North Middle School were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Carson Edward Adams, Morgan Lynn Armstrong, Gabriel Elizabeth Bonnette, Austin James Brangard, Christopher Robert Colgan, Rylan Mary Fike, Milo Gordon Grimes, Abagale Elizabeth Kuhns, Lena Andria Larew, Emma Ruth Larkin, Anna Grace Loomis, Logan Donald Seese
High honors: Landon Gabriel Eicher, Isaac Zachary Ellsworth, Haylee Jo Henderson, Delaney Beth Hines, Emily Addison Pennington, Zofia Claire Radosevich, Benjamin Joseph Rush, Shiann Avery Sullivan, Denver Alexander Workman
Honors: Riley Vincent Balsone, Riley Lynn Brebrich, Elizabeth Kimberly Campbell, Peyton Morgan Carter, Mackenzie Mae Dains, Colie Marie Rae Darr, Gabriella Nicole DeLorenzo, Delaney Durst, Hannah Grace Everly, Makenzie Ray Foster, Rhegynn N Geletko, Jalen Hall, Christopher Aaron Loring, Meleana Dawn Lowery, Tessa Jade Lytle, Jaden Elizabeth McCormick, Gabriella Paige Murphy, Landyn Evan Nalepka, Addison Marie Newhouse, Blake Lee Perkins, Sarah Ann Ramos, Charlee Renee Sabo, James Thomas Shutz
Grade 7
Highest honors: Janaea Lynn Carr, John Raymond Cerny, Olivia Gail Chipps, Neila Leigh Donaldson, Olivia Marie Eicher, Peyton Joseph Jones, Kei Xavier Lewis, Kelsey Lynn Ream, Claire Teresa Schuerholz, Danica Lynn Sterbutzel, Hailey Renee Yauger
High honors: Amory Jaden Beals, Mekhi Braydin Belt, Kaitlyn Renea David, Camila Rachelle Davila Monroy, Dylan Michael Denney, Darrin Ford, Giavonna Presley Faye Gaster, Mia Gabrielle Genovese, Steven Ryder Haragos, Aiden Micheal Hart, Bronx Michael Jamison, Madilynn Eileen Strobel Klink, Janelle Irene Koon, Brock Dalton Mace, Matthew Roderick Maceiko, Isabella Lyn McClelland, Lily Marie Mick, Gabriel Triston Myers, Geneve Lynn Panos, BellaRose Alexandria Penrose, Zander Austin Senda, Lucas Reed Shushok, Paityn Elizabeth Stout, Lucas Mitchell Sullivan, Teagen Sutton, Ambrielle Lorrenz Thomas, Amirah Jehral Thomas
Honors: Isabella Carolina Aguilera Moats, Jace Charles Brooks, Dylan Michael Brundege, Grace Hannah Cellurale, Jade IvyLynn Churby, Rhylee Kohl Clevenger, Jordan Arleen Dillon, Kaydence Corynn Friend, Christopher Dean Gower, Kylee Raelynn Graham, Jonathan Michael Gregor, Kaitlyn Grim, Jacob Alexander Harden, Brady Tyler Helmick, Raegan Leigh Hutcheson, Emmalyn Megan Johnson, AnnaLee Marie Johnston, Casey Madison Kendall, Kaleb Michael Kimmel, Cody Michael Kirchner, Gavin Christopher Kisner, Jayden Steven Myers, William Clifford Osburn, Rocky Michael Reynolds, Emily Grace Salonick, Roman Janidlo Smith, Wyatt Brendon Wilson
Grade 6
Highest honors: Eli Nathaniel Martin, Alana Ann Elida McAllister, Caylee Paige Psenicska, Payton Marie Smitley, Gemma Gerrianne Valenti
High honors: Riylee Belle Abel, Annie Sue Augustine, Kylee Jewel Augustine, Jemma Rae Bendishaw, Hayden William Bittinger, Olivia Annessa Bonnette, Alexis Marie Campbell, Colton Ashton Chipps, William Andrew Craig, Emma Faye Dugan, Gabriel Jackson Fordyce, Isabella Ann Friend, Chase James Georgiana, Chloe Anne Hinton, Malachi Lane Kelley, Xavier Randall McLaughlin, Ethan Thomas Mudery, Gabriella Christine Penrose, Clara Ivory Robison, Ellie Rebecca Seese, Alyxandrea Grace Thomas, Dylan Charles Vaccaro, Eli Ray Wolfe
Honors: Clayton Allan Bolinger, Karson Allan Bowlen, Ryan Andrew Campbell, Hunter Allen Carr, Jenna Nevaeh Chapman, Toshia Marie Collins, Bryan Keith Cutright, Connor R Duckett, Taylor Marie Edgar, Preston Robert Ellsworth, Richard Paul Fike, Nathaniel P Geletko, Mason Christopher Gibson, Annabella Megan Haines, William Joseph Haines, Colton Jakob Harvey, Thomas Brian Jobes, Brayden Wayne Klaes, Amari Runell Krashna, Benjamin Michael Lilley, Jacob Tyler Lovis, Paiton Jade Lovis, Quinn Charlotte Machesky, Macie Lee Means, Madison Grace Minor, Tyler Jonathan Murray, Jenna Marie Myers, Khristyna Paige Myers, Raelynn Marie Rhodes, Madison Ann Rockwell, Alayna Nina Scottodiluzio, Ethan James Shaffer, Delaney Louise Shelott, Jackson Levi Shutz, Kaden Lukas Springer, Anslie Marie Stroder, Jaymes Jacob Sutton, Joshua Thorpe, Jordan Allen Toth, Wade Jaden Alfonzo Walker, Dominic Niko Watson, Mason Payne Wilson, Austin Michael Wooten
