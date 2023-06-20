The following students of Albert Gallatin North Middle School were named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2022-23 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: John Raymond Cerny, Dylan Michael Denney, Neila Leigh Donaldson, Olivia Marie Eicher, Tyler James Felio, Jonathan Michael Gregor, Lily Marie Mick, Arissa Paige Myers, Kelsey Lynn Ream, Danica Lynn Sterbutzel, Caileigh Elizabeth Theodori
High honors: Isabella Carolina Aguilera Moats, Janaea Lynn Carr, Olivia Gail Chipps, Jade IvyLynn Churby, Kaitlyn Renea David, Kaydence Corynn Friend, Giavonna Presley Faye Gaster, Mia Gabrielle Genovese, Steven Ryder Haragos, Raegan Leigh Hutcheson, Bronx Michael Jamison, Janelle Irene Koon, Kei Xavier Lewis, Brock Dalton Mace, Matthew Roderick Maceiko, Isabella Lyn McClelland, Geneve Lynn Panos, BellaRose Alexandria Penrose, Rocky Michael Reynolds, Lucas Reed Shushok, Paityn Elizabeth Stout, Lucas Mitchell Sullivan, Hailey Renee Yauger
Honors: Amory Jaden Beals, Mekhi Braydin Belt, Jace Charles Brooks, Dylan Michael Brundege, Tyrone James Burton, Grace Hannah Cellurale, Rhylee Kohl Clevenger, Camila Rachelle Davila Monroy, Wyatt Andrew Davison, Jordan Arleen Dillon, Hailey Ray Donaldson, Darrin Ford, Evan Joseph Gower, Emma Sloane Guesman, Wyatt Matthew Harbarger, Jacob Alexander Harden, Aiden Micheal Hart, Braiden Lee Hart, Rylin Alleina Helms, AnnaLee Marie Johnston, Peyton Joseph Jones, Tara Doreen Kalbaugh, Gavin Christopher Kisner, Madilynn Eileen Strobel Klink, William Clifford Osburn, Easton Myles Pryce, Emily Grace Salonick, Zander Austin Senda, Caelyn Leque Silfies, Roman Janidlo Smith, Ambrielle Lorrenz Thomas, Amirah Jehral Thomas, Delaney Blayne Watson, Brian Benjamin Welch, Wyatt Brendon Wilson, Angelia Joanne Zungri
Grade 7
Highest honors: Annie Sue Augustine, Jaylynn M Barbabella, Alexis Marie Campbell, Richard Paul Fike, Xavier Randall McLaughlin, Tyler Jonathan Murray, Clara Ivory Robison, Alayna Nina Scottodiluzio, Alyxandrea Grace Thomas, Gemma Gerrianne Valenti, Eli Ray Wolfe
High honors: Riylee Belle Abel, Kylee Jewel Augustine, Hayden William Bittinger, Olivia Annessa Bonnette, Jemma Rae Chapman, Colton Ashton Chipps, Isabella Madalyn DeHaven, Emma Faye Dugan, Taylor Marie Edgar, Audrey Olivia Ellsworth, Preston Robert Ellsworth, Gabriel Jackson Fordyce, Isabella Ann Friend, Chase James Georgiana, Annabella Megan Haines, William Joseph Haines, Colton Jakob Harvey, Thomas Brian Jobes, Brayden Wayne Klaes, Paiton Jade Lovis, Quinn Charlotte Machesky, Eli Nathaniel Martin, Alana Ann Elida McAllister, Macie Lee Means, Ethan Thomas Mudery, Kayden Nicholas Perez, Caylee Paige Psenicska, Madison Ann Rockwell, Ellie Rebecca Seese, Ethan James Shaffer, Delaney Louise Shelott, Payton Marie Smitley, Anslie Marie Stroder, Jaymes Jacob Sutton, Camryn Keith Thomas, Wade Jaden Alfonzo Walker, Dominic Niko Watson, Austin Michael Wooten
Honors: Natalie Nichole Bowers, Madison Rose Braddee, Ryan Andrew Campbell, Hunter Allen Carr, William Andrew Craig, Cody Csaplik, Averyon Huey Darnell, Nathaniel P Geletko, Joshua Allen Graham, Aubrey Jean Guthrie, Isabella Rose Hart, Chloe Anne Hinton, Angel Johnson, Amari Runell Krashna, Benjamin Michael Lilley, Ryan Thomas Michael, Jenna Marie Myers, Khristyna Paige Myers, Emma Maylee Peck, Gabriella Christine Penrose, Raelynn Marie Rhodes, Jackson Levi Shutz, Kaden Lukas Springer, Jordan Allen Toth, Dylan Charles Vaccaro, Jeremy Ryan Wargo, Mason Payne Wilson, Aurora Louise Youler
Grade 6
Highest honors: Isabella Grace Adams, Liviyah Idabella Balsone, Grace Anne Buchanan, Brody Gage Eicher, Alina Marie Jones, Juliana Kaye Koon, Robert Nicholas Panos, Oliver Tobin Perez, Steven Tyler Popson, Peyton Jean Romesburg, Quinn Carly Shivey
High honors: Owen Kaden Armstrong, Landon Thomas Churby, Carson Matthew Clark, Chase Marley Coughenour, Jacob Michael Cunningham, Madison Mae Dains, Avelynn Nicole Donaldson, Gianna Lucia Forsythe, Makenna Nicole Frey, Abram Lorde Gaines, Bailey Suzanne Guty, Lillian Kate Hanan, Jaxon Carter Jordan, Caedyn Cayle Kemp, Luke Jacob Lilley, Kahmia Amor Madden, Jonelle Lyn Mills, Joseph Edward Planiczka, Aiden Michael Pritchard, Maddox Michael Isaac Reynolds, Noah Christian Roberts, Lucas James Romesburg, Kaiya Samone Sammut, Tyler Lee Shearin, Zachary Joseph Sidor, Ava Justine Brooklyn Spence, Brynn Nicole Starkey, Lucas James Stevenson, Valerie Grace Stroder, Kaiden Michael Thomas, Addison Marie VanCamp, Leeah VanSickle, Olivia Abigail Wise
Honors: Emma Marie Andrews, Yazmin Da'mya Brant, Jesse James Bricker, Troy Jacob Brundege, Alayna Marie Campbell, Nicholas Adam Campbell, Ameir Elijah Chaffin, Makenzie Skye Chapman, McKenzie Marie Cooper, Bentley Shae DeLorenzo, Anthony Allen Dice, Kaia Raelyn Edgar, Cameron Lee Gaylor, Mila Guliana Giachetti, Lia Faye Gibbs, Sage Marie Grago, Colten Michael Haines, Ava Roselynn Hall, Andrew Wade Johnston, Addelyn Paige Kalbaugh, Ethan Jeffrey Lazuka, Christian Jamea Lee, Kody Scott Lisauckis, Preston James McGalla, Mark Edwin McManus, Rhianna Miller, Alexis Paige Mosako, Gia Macklyn Musko, Jonathen Clyde Nakutis, Kendyl Justine Pantalo, Mackenzie Taylor Pavone, Brea Sue Ptak, Gabriella Ann Reynolds, Miley Elaine Rockwell, Trenton Michael Scandrol, Paul Christopher Schroyer, Kaylee Marie Skelton, Tristan Noah Toth, Khloe Reese Tressler, Autum Lynn Trump, David Michael Wilson, Mason Jacob Wilson, Sophia Faith Wise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.