The following students of Albert Gallatin North Middle School were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Kiley Marie Brundege, Katelyn Rae Burnsworth, Dylan Michael Cunningham, Emily Paige Jobes, Kaylee JoLynn Johnson, William Roger Krichbaum.
High honors: Braydon Clay Eicher, Bree Morgan Haragos, Madalyn Rose Helms, Roewynn Lynn Kemp, Hayden Paul Metts, Mary Grace Myers, Mia Marie Myers, Grayce Elizabeth Panos, Adrianna Marie Stephens, Geno Robert Valenti, Lucas Randy Wilson, Jessica Anne Wingrove.
Honors: Danica Louise Bailey-Harbarger, Rebekah Grace Arlene Fordyce, Isabell Marie Foster, Hailey Elizabeth Heft, Bradley Playford Lowry, Madison Faith Mick, Jason Keith Myers, Luca Joseph Scottodiluzio, Joseph Carl Shelott, Emilee Faye Shope, Edward Ronald Shutz, Savannah Rayne Sutton, Cody A Whoolery, Elijah David Wilson.
Grade 7
Highest honors: Morgan Lynn Armstrong, Gabriel Elizabeth Bonnette, Christopher Robert Colgan, Landon Gabriel Eicher, Rylan Mary Fike, Milo Gordon Grimes, Jalen Hall, Lena Andria Larew, Emma Ruth Larkin, Anna Grace Loomis, Zofia Claire Radosevich, Shiann Avery Sullivan, Denver Alexander Workman.
High honors: Riley Vincent Balsone, Hanna Marie BiJold, Austin James Brangard, Riley Lynn Brebrich, Skylin Gianna Evonne Corbo, Hannah Grace Dunham, Delaney Beth Hines, Abagale Elizabeth Kuhns, Tessa Jade Lytle, Jaden Elizabeth McCormick, Landyn Evan Nalepka, Benjamin Joseph Rush, Logan Donald Seese.
Honors: Carson Edward Adams, Elizabeth Kimberly Campbell, Peyton Morgan Carter, Baili Ambrielle Chetosky, Logan Richard Chury, Colie Marie Rae Darr, Gabriella Nicole DeLorenzo, Samuel Scott Evans, Hannah Grace Everly, Rhegynn N Geletko, Haylee Jo Henderson, Jayden Anthony Jones, Christopher Aaron Loring, Meleana Dawn Lowery, Braedon Charles Myers, Kolton Thomas Myers, Addison Marie Newhouse, Lillian Ann Pemrick, Emily Addison Pennington, Blake Lee Perkins, Sarah Ann Ramos, Luke Michael Riedmann, Jasmin Catalina Santiago, Emily Kay Schrout, Maci J Shimko, Kyle Landon Vlosich.
Grade 6
Highest honors: Janaea Lynn Carr, John Raymond Cerny, Neila Leigh Donaldson, Olivia Marie Eicher, Kaydence Corynn Friend, Janelle Irene Koon, Kei Xavier Lewis, Isabella Lyn McClelland, William Clifford Osburn, BellaRose Alexandria Penrose, Claire Teresa Schuerholz, Danica Lynn Sterbutzel, Paityn Elizabeth Stout, Lucas Mitchell Sullivan, Angelia Joanne Zungri.
High honors: Mekhi Braydin Belt, Giavonna Presley Faye Gaster, Mia Gabrielle Genovese, Steven Ryder Haragos, Spencer Logan Hlatky, Raegan Leigh Hutcheson, Bronx Michael Jamison, Emmalyn Megan Johnson, Peyton Joseph Jones, Casey Madison Kendall, Brock Dalton Mace, Lily Marie Mick, Jayden Steven Myers, Geneve Lynn Panos, Kelsey Lynn Ream, Rocky Michael Reynolds, Zander Austin Senda, Roman Janidlo Smith, Landon Hugh Teets, Brian Benjamin Welch.
Honors: Grace Hannah Cellurale, Stephen Edward Chapley, Olivia Gail Chipps, Jade IvyLynn Churby, Rhylee Kohl Clevenger, Kaitlyn Renea David, Camila Rachelle Davila Monroy, Jordan Arleen Dillon, Tyler James Felio, Jonathan Michael Gregor, Kaitlyn Grim, Emma Sloane Guesman, Brady Tyler Helmick, Tara Doreen Kalbaugh, Cody Michael Kirchner, Matthew Roderick Maceiko, Lucas Reed Shushok, Caelyn Leque Silfies, Hailey Renee Yauger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.