The following students of Albert Gallatin South Middle School were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Rylee Baukol, Tyler Brower, GreenLee Darst, Violet Dubois, Brayden Hellen, Gretchen Jacobson, Ryan Koast, Madison Lee, Hannah O’Neil, Madison Price, Letizia Rich, Caroline Smith, Nicole Smith, Brooke Snyder, James Standish, Madison Takovich, Trenton Timperio, Chloe Walters, Daylyn Wasko
High honors: Abryella Adams, Grant Bier, Desiree Bixler, Amelia Bradley-Rash, Chasity Brant, Ethan Carr, Landen Conroy, Kennidy Curran, Jonah David, Brandon Dice, Elizabeth Dice, Alexander Dolobach, Emily Edwards, Dominique Effinger, Jake Fazenbaker, Alec Hull, Bradley Martin, Caitlyn McMorrow, Austin Moats, Nathan Pegg, Katherine Plum, Morgan Plum, Cyrus Potkul, Kameron Pratt, Jessica Reese, Emma Rhodes, Cosimo Rich, David Sero, Richard Williams, Seth Wolfe
Honors: Madison Addis, Tylar Allen, Brody Barton, Isabella Bergman, Hunter Blair, Emily Bray, Justin Clemmer, Caileigh Colebank, Robert Conway, Annalee Crow, Drew Doran, Tia Fani, Kaylee Fortman, Kiari Friend, Timothy Friend, Zoey Graham, Michael Hart, Brendan Hlatky, Gabriella Hudson, Cameron Jackson, William Johnson, Angelica Keane, Brady Kisner, Destiny Lanko, Kristian Leadbeater, Daniel Lewellen, Kyleigh Lincoln, Cody Mack, Anthony McClain, Tristian Menear, Ryan Moccaldi, Gabriel Morgan, Harper Murray, Caleb Newman, Gary Newman, Zachary Rankin, David Renner, Chevelle Roberts, Emma Rubenstein, Jasmine Seehoffer, Emily Shipp, Lauren Sparks, Howard Springer, Landen Taylor, Tia Thomas, Tristan Thornton
Grade 7
Highest honors: Emilee Berry, Alivia Borsodi, Jason Bowlin, Braydan Childs, Autumn Foster, Nevaeh Foster, Samuel Foster, Ryan Hawthorne, Cole Jarrett, Mara Larew, Molly Rhodes, Caiden Rizer, Emily Sines, Savannah Tracy, Dylan Watts
High honors: Christian Barton, Connor Belan, Brendan Belt, Dustin Blair, Hunter Bowlen, Caidan Brumley, Makaylee Casteel, Thomas Comiskey, Tristan Gribble, Kaitlyn Hartsek, Izabella Hebb, Cameron Ice, Kori Larose, Mia Medved, GiAshanti Michaux, Mikeyla Moore, Kolby Pavone, Cole Ryczek, Morgan Slater, David Sobek, Kadence Strosnider, Madison Szerensci, Savannah Trapaso, Caeden Williams
Honors: Joshua Armel, Blayne Barkley, Hoyt Bergman, Olivia Black, Halaynah Brangard, William Brooks, Trenton Clemmer, Adriana Cordero-Reckart, RaeLynn Daniels, Jayden Darnell, Jeremiah Darnell, Brendan David, Kyle Doran, Kyle Dranbauer, Jadelyn Dunn, Evan Durst, Kalip Everly, Mya Glisan, Adeline Hale, Samantha Harrold, Mikenna Hart, Natalie Hennessey, Katie Henschel, Tatum Hettenschuller, Colby Higinbotham, Logan Holbert, Jason Jackson, Joshua Jenkins, Grace Lohr, Matthew Malinsky, Xander McCullough, Ethan Meadows, Nicole Myers, Brock Randolph, Gianna Renaldi, Riley Rhodes, Colby Robinson, Laila Simons, Kelley Truly, Jasmine Wiles, Chloe Willard, Carlee Williams, Kloe Williams, Shymere Wilson, Hudson Wise
Grade 6
Highest honors: Lillian Beers, Kage Churby, Aidan Garcia, Ethan Kennedy, Rebecca Kino, Wyatt Krupa, Alexa Lincoln, Julia Lohr, Evan Lux, Elijah McCourt, Dylan Stewart, Zoe Tomlinson, John Vance, Kyra Yasko
High honors: Caiden Barkley, Teanne Barton, Haylee Bill, Alaina Clark, Kage Cole, Robert Cumberland, Mackenzie Dains, Carol Davis, Lee Edgell, Alexander Edwards, Alexa Garcia, Ethan Grimm, Kali Hansen, Jacob Hice, Emily Hull, Gillian Kendrick, Gracie Klink, Aiden Koast, Kason Lindsey, Kylee Mayfield, Luke McGaughen, Rhilee Metts, Aaron Moccaldi, Samantha Myers, Haylee Newman, Ashlynn Oplinger, Abby Oravets, Valerie Pittenger, Ryan Smith, Hayden Springer, Evan Strimel, Emma Swiger, Ethan Trump, Chase White
Honors: Lauren Beatty, Nigel Bell, Bryanna Bier, Aurora Clark, Kiera Cleaver, Cayden Clemmer, Jianna Coddington, Martin Cramer, Carl Cullen, Darrius Darnell, Alyssa Dodson, Koda Everly, Madison Ewing, Chloe Frazier, Ward Friend, Sean Hagner, Adam Headley, Emily Hixon, Abbigail Jenkins, Robert Jones, Colton Kelley, Austin King, Aidan Lapp, Gabrielle Lynn, Abbigail Mack, Jacoby Mayle, Riley McClain, Madelynn McDonald, Brandi Mikolajczyk, McKenzie Miller, Caymin Minerd, Kalyn Moats, Bellen Murray, Logan Newman, Anthony Oplinger, Adam Pegg, Breona Reda, Malakai Reese, Braedon Rice, Isaac Richards, Cora Roberts, Jackson Roderick, Bailey Sadler, Desarae Smith, Cameron Sparks, Gavin Srbinovich, Eliot Stewart, Jane Tate, Jeana Tate, Aidan Teaters, Victor Teets, LaMar Thompson, Kaylee Totherow
