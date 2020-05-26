The following students of Albert Gallatin South Middle School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Rylee Elise Baukol, Tyler Andrew Brower, Violet Dawn Dubois, Brayden Todd Hellen, Gretchen Ann Jacobson, Bradley Keith Martin, Hannah Elizabeth O’Neil, Cyrus Beau Potkul, Kameron Elijah Pratt, Madison Ann Price, Robert Richard Rave, Cosimo Mark Michael Rich, Letizia Beatrice Marie Rich, Caroline Annamarie Claire Smith, Nicole Lynn Smith, Brooke Elise Snyder, James Matthew Standish, Madison Kathleen Takovich, Trenton Vincent Timperio, Chloe Elizabeth Walters, Daylyn Christine Wasko, Seth Patrick Wolfe
High honors: Abryella Grace Adams, Chasity Kaye Brant, Ethan James Carr, Landen Patrick Conroy, Kennidy L Curran, GreenLee Kendell Darst, Elizabeth Paige Dice, Alexander Dolobach, Jake Ryan Fazenbaker, Kaylee G Fortman, Gabriella Marie Hudson, Ryan Lee Koast, Madison Grace Lee, Nathan David Pegg, Katherine M Plum, Morgan Elizabeth Plum, Landen Patrick Taylor
Honors: Madison Paige Addis, Payton Anthony Alvarado, Isabella Rose Bergman, Grant Edward Bier, Desiree Jane Bixler, Hunter Scott Blair, Amelia Bradley-Rash, Emily Nicole Bray, Corey Michael Cartwright, Justin Bruce Clemmer, Annalee M Crow, Jonah Michael David, Brandon James Dice, Drew Michael Doran, Emily Paige Elizabeth Edwards, Dominique Charlize Effinger, Tia C. Fani, Kiari Marie Friend, Timothy Aaron Friend, Zoey Rae Graham, Michael Bradley Hart, Brendan Daniel Hlatky, Alec Jacob Hull, Cameron James Jackson, Angelica Keane, Brady Austin Kisner, Destiny Cheyann Lanko, Daniel James Lewellen, Anthony Douglas McClain, Caitlyn E McMorrow, Tristian Dayton Menear, Austin Kyle Moats, Ryan William Moccaldi, Harper Paige Murray, Caleb P Newman, Jessica Nicole Reese, Emma Leigh Rhodes, Chevelle Elizabeth Roberts, Jasmine Mariah Seehoffer, David Wayne Sero, Emily Shipp, Lauren Ashley Sparks, Tia Marie Thomas, Tristan N Thornton, Richard Leonard Williams
Grade 7
Highest honors: Connor Ray Belan, Emilee Jade Berry, Alivia Madison Borsodi, Jason Lee Bowlin, Pretty Maliyah Gabrielle Davis, Autumn Sierra Raine Foster, Tristan Conner Gribble, Izabella Faye Hebb, Cameron Ice, Mara Addiley Larew, Mia Emerson Medved, Molly Ann Rhodes, Caiden Clark Rizer, Matthew Eugene Silbaugh, Emily Sara Jane Sines, Morgan Patrick Slater, Savannah Marie Tracy, Caeden A Williams
High honors: Christian Michael Barton, Brendan L Belt, Olivia Frances Black, Dustin Michael Blair, Hunter Blaine Bowlen, Makaylee Dawn Casteel, Thomas Brian Comiskey, Nevaeh Lee Foster, Samuel Lee Foster, Delonda Peggy Sue Harden, Ryan Matthew Hawthorne, Cole Preston Jarrett, Grace Helen Lohr, Matthew Andrew Malinsky, Xander Brayden McCullough, Kolby Sean Pavone, Brock Anthony Randolph, Cole A Ryczek, David Anthony Sobek, Kadence Marie Strosnider, Madison Jo Szerensci, Dylan M Watts
Honors: Blayne David Barkley, Hoyt Matthew Bergman, William Franklin Brooks, Caidan James Brumley, Brian Alexander Burdett, Trenton Michael Clemmer, RaeLynn Nicole Daniels, Jayden Justin Darnell, Jeremiah James Darnell, Brendan Thomas David, Ronnie Dillow, Kyle Jason Doran, Kyle R Dranbauer, Jadelyn Paige Dunn, Jacob M Dunseath, Evan Michael Durst, Kalip Eugene Michael Everly, Timothy Fortman, Mya Christine Glisan, Bryan Austin Guthrie, Adeline Hale, Samantha Marie Harrold, Mikenna Hart, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hartsek, Natalie Hennessey, Logan Jay Holbert, Jason Robert Jackson, Joshua Michael Jenkins, Colin Wayne Johnson, Ethan Bryant Meadows, Mikeyla Lynne Moore, Nicole Marie Myers, Zoe Lyn Nestor, Kaylee Marie Ptak, Riley Christopher Rhodes, Colby Matthew Robinson, Xander Michael Romesburg, Laila Marie Simons, Aaron Michael Thomas, Savannah Jo Trapaso, Chloe A Willard, Shymere Gregory Wilson, Hudson Maddox Wise
Grade 6
Highest honors: Caiden Markus Barkley, Lillian Anabel Beers, Alaina Marie Clark, Mackenzie Mae Dains, Alexa Nichole Garcia, Wyatt Grimm Krupa, Julia Elizabeth Lohr, Evan Ezekial Lux, Elijah M McCourt, Aaron Joseph Moccaldi, Samantha Rae Myers, Valerie Pittenger, Zoe Autumn Marie Tomlinson, Kyra Catherineann Yasko
High honors: Teanne Reilly Barton, Lauren Paige Beatty, Bryanna Lee Bier, Haylee Morgan Bill, Kage Jacob Churby, Aurora Lee Clark, Lee Roy Edgell, Alexander Stephen Edwards, Ward James Friend, Aidan Stewart Garcia, Ethan Gene Grimm, Kali Jai Hansen, Jacob Tyler Hice, Emily Jean Hull, Gillian Lee Kendrick, Ethan Christopher Kennedy, Rebecca Lynn Kino, Gracie May Klink, Aiden Quinn Koast, Alexa Rae Lincoln, Kason N Lindsey, Kylee Shae Mayfield, Riley Jacob McClain, Madelynn Rae McDonald, Luke Matthew McGaughey, Rhilee Elisabeth Metts, Haylee Payton Newman, Ashlynn Marie Oplinger, Abby Kay Oravets, Breona Marie Reda, Dylan Edgar Stewart, Evan Benjamin Strimel, Emma Gail Swiger, Ethan T Trump, John Corbett Vance, Chase T White, Selena Gail Wolfe
Honors: Nigel Nyelle Lee Bell, Kiera Fay Cleaver, Cayden Lee Clemmer, Jianna Coddington, Kage Braden Cole, Carl Allen Cullen, Robert D Cumberland, Darrius Acie Darnell, Carol Elizabeth Davis, Alyssa Lynn Dodson, Koda A Everly, Madison Rose Ewing, Michael Steven Fowler, Chloe Rose Frazier, Sean David Hagner, Adam James Headley, Emily Lynn Hixon, Abbigail V Jenkins, Colton Robert Kelley, Austin Mathew King, Aidan Scott Lapp, Gabrielle Dawn Lynn, Abbigail Grace Mack, Caleb Austin Menear, Azazel Demitrius Mickens, Brandi Lynn Mikolajczyk, McKenzie Nicole Miller, Kalyn Elizabeth Moats, Bellen Taylor Murray, Anthony Joseph Oplinger, Adam Robert Pegg, Maria Dawn Pierce, Malakai Isaiah Reese, Isaac Morgan Richards, Cora Marie Roberts, Jackson Parker Roderick, Bailey Marie Sadler, Miley Marie Skidmore, Desarae Marie Smith, Ryan William Edward Smith, Hayden Matthew Springer, Gavin Michael Srbinovich, Eliot Lachlan Stewart, Jane Rae Tate, Jeana Kathryn Tate, Aidan Michael Teaters, Victor Ewing Teets, LaMar Marcus Thompson, Kaylee Marie Totherow, Landon Foster Trapaso
