The following students of Belle Vernon Area High School have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Stephen Michael Anderson, Dimitri Apodiakos, Matthew Brennan Bamford, Hunter Ryan Battistone, Kaci Jaymes Bitonti, Abigail Nicole Booker, Jack Joseph Bryer, Alexa Marie Calderone, Gabrielle Genevieve Celaschi, Samantha Vinh-Nhi Chau, Alexis Marie Coleman, Benjamin Thomas Coneybeer, Angelena Lorraine Corella, Marlee Marie Daley, Alexie Ann Dalrymple, Kayla Rose Dettore, Payton Nicole Dimpel, Morgan Elizabeth Einodshofer, Abigail Christine Fabin, Joseph Hunter Falosk, Falon Reese Faryna, Mark Baird Feick, Alyssa Nicole Fellabaum, Madison Leigh Fellabaum, David Sean Grace, Abigail Elaine Heid, Rhianna Renee Howlett, Madeline Lea Jenkins, Kenley Anne Johnson, Ashley Paige Joll, Annabella Ruth Joseph, Logan Jeffrey Keller, Jacob Anthony Kerfonta, Joseph Robert Klanchar, Logan Timothy Kolodychak, Benjamin Kolowitz, Sage Kayleen Kostelac, Mia Isabella Laux, Noah Evans Lehner, Mackenzie Anne Martin, Samuel Demettri Mawhinney, Meg Elizabeth Miller, Billie Jean Mitchell, Sandra Grace Mitchell, Tyler Michael Mocello, Rebecca Necciai, Bryce Butler Nill, Aidan Joseph Ochs, Chloe Desiree Ott, Delaney Margaret Patterson, Eleonora Pipitone, Kayla Ann Robare, Daniel Thomas Sassak, Adreana Gabriele Scaramucci, Allyson Rose Sedlak, Gabriella Elizabeth Serrao, Mark Shenouda, Arianna Marie Shernisky, Benjamin James Spencer, Ivy-Rose Strother-Burkhart, Klaire Ryann Temoshenka, Cameron James Tilson, Collin Niklaus Johnny Tomalski, Reiley James Wiant, Jessica Marie Zdrojewski
High honors: Logan David Fox, Dayna Marie Hughes, Dylan Michael Larson, Krista Lee Myers, Kaitlin Leigh Urwin
Honors: Abigail Katelyn Biris, Tyler Joseph Bonde, Evan Steven Braun, Craig Edward Dongilli, Liam Bradley Eyth, Guy Sundae Faraci, Adeline Katherine Guess, Marissa Rose Heil, Lauren Nicole Helton, Mason Michael Hillman, Brady James Hoffman, Emma Grace Keffer, Holden Matthew LaCarte, Antonio Martin Lorenzo, Bruce Joseph Lowther, Bailey Paige Marmie, Chloe Elizabeth Morgan, Andrew Jacob Sokol, Ashton John Steedle
Grade 11
Highest honors: Gianna Lanae Anderson, Rainey Lee Bujdos, Jaylin Rose Cheesebrough, Alex Christopher Chovan, Jenna Elizabeth Dawson, Ava Zandra Figueroa, Isabella Marie Formato, Sofia Josefine Francia, Luke Scott Henderson, Destyni Leigh Henry, Alyssa Marie Jamison, Parker Jameson Jewell, Ava Scarlett Karnes, Lilly Madison Kerns, Viva Sky Kreis, Sienna Rose Lehner, David Carmello Lopez, Scott Allen Mastin, Maren Elyssa Metikosh, Leisa Lyne Mitchell, Lindsay Allison Nagy, Rosalyn Grace Perozzi, Jessica Leigh Phillips, Evan Andrew Pohlot, Farrah Nicole Reader, Nicholas James Reda, Sarah Eleanor Ruschak, Remy James Sedlak, Elmer Clayton Spiker, Kylie Roberta Stanger, Alexavier James Stone, Travis Allen Teegarden, Dylan Ray Timko, Leon Truong, Jacob Anthony Wessel, Blake Ashton Wilson
High honors: Quinn Arabella Bradburn, Alexander Stanley Cochenour, Larry James Crouch, Nicholas Daniel Dimpel, Christina Dinh, Robert Edward Fornataro, Jadyn Elizabeth Garbart, Zoe Lynn Jordan, Logan Dale Martin, Lily Isabella Maxson, Autumn Lynn Roberts, Kaidyn Linaeh Savol, Francesca Scaramucci, Angelina Beth Valentine
Honors: Morgan Mae Bakos, Anthony John Blatnik, Stacey Michael Chambers, Maison Robert Clayton, Gabrielle Susan Deleonibus, Elena Danielle Delozier-Varnum, Gwendolyn Christina Duranti, Aalyah Marie Evans, George Allen Huntey, Olivia Kolowitz, Brenna Lauren LaMendola, Gwendalyn Rose Mesco, Elizabeth Fay Munshower, Victoria Marie Rodriguez, Carter David Stasicha, Coy Montgomery Sterner, Wyatt John Zarichnak
Grade 10
Highest honors: Leah Grace Ackinclose, Nisah Samone Alexander, Alexis Ann Baker, Landen Joseph Baron, Tyler Lee Bell, John Anthony Bellissimo, Victoria Elizabeth Bergstedt, Reyna Marisol Borrello, Luke Enzo Bryer, Bo Daniel Burnette, Abigayle Lauryn Byers, Megan Elizabeth Callaway, Ryan Amado Chastain, Elizabeth Pearl Cochenour, Danielle Rose Coleman, Emma Jo Conklin, Dominic Michael Davis, Lindsey Dinh, Alexa Faye Duda, Brendan James Fedor, Jessica Lynne Ferris, Emma Jean Fitch, Nina Renae Francia, Katie Nicole Frye, Justin Hunter Gabrovsek, Isabella Marie Godzak, Seras Victoria Hefner, Addison Marie Hoffman, Dylan James Holliday, Alayna Jolee Horne, Kayla Jeanne Kent, Adam Anthony LaCarte, Kaydin Isabella Lawson, Caroline Marie Lee, Kalin Reyna Lezama, Luke Daniel Lynch, Martyna Elizabeth Maley, Emily Lyn Manns, Milena Elise McGowan, Evan Jerod Metz, Kylie Nicole Miller, Aidan Jeffrey Olup, Emily Paige Orawiec, Justin Michael Orawiec, Abby Marie Peden, Andrew James Petke, Jacob Matthew Pfarr, Maclaine Marie Povlish, Teagan Morgan Schmitt, William Warren Schwerha, Lily Alise Shahan, Sydney Ann Skibo, Sienna Nicole Steeber, Melina Teri Stratigos, Aiden Patrick Valentine
High honors: Sofie Mae Albright, Scarlett Elizabeth Druciak, Jake Christian Gedekoh, Makayla Rae Harger, Aiden Blair Johnson, Danika Marie Lee, Amelia Claire Longnecker, Jack William McCahill, Gary Linden Rozik, Tristan Hamilton Todd, Jason Jacob Zimmaro
Honors: Holly Elizabeth Allen, Allorah Eve Barron, Samuel J Bialon, Alina Shalyn Celapino, Jackson Thomas Coneybeer, Mackenzi Faith Cremeans, Braeden Joseph Fazio, Austin Joseph Hoffman, Madison Lynn Igoe, Annaliese Marie Keefer, Jakob Thomas Kenepp, Alexis Tiara Koury, Braden Carl Laux, Dane Axel Levi, Jason Lin, Javin John Miller, Alexander James Nash, Delaney Lynn Pressel, Tessa Jane Rodriguez, Kenzi Seliga, Jacob Andrew Tatar, Noah Robert Triffanoff, Madison Claire Vanassa
Grade 9
Highest honors: Braden Douglas Andrews, Gina Francesca Bellissimo, Zachary Allen Bird, Connor Joseph Blatnik, Elena Teresa Bobin, Ava Marie Bosetti, Jaxson Reid Bozek, Cole Jameson Browder, Ava Katherine Butchki, Dominic Christopher Celaschi, Jack Michael Chovan, Gage Ryan Converso, Brianna Leigh Dolansky, Peyton Renee Durdevich, Gianna Marie Fagnilli, Quinn Rylee Faryna, Dominic Brian Ghilani, Bridget Ann Joyce, Talon Matthew Kinik, Ashlyn Elizabeth Kotch, Felicia Mae Kruppa, Wyatt Michael Lukas, Luke David Mastin, Taylor Renay McDaniel, Chase Christopher Mertz, William Jack Moffatt, Marco Edward Mucci, Marissa Gail Naylor, Timothy Robert Reda, Kaleah Renee Reynolds, Kylie Rae Salka, Thomas Joseph Sedlak, Brianna Dakota Shivak, Abigail Elizabeth Showman, Claire Ann Sokol, Maria Sophia Spedaliere, Nathan Richard Stanchfield, Seth Matthew Joseph Tomalski, Lauren Taylor VanDivner, Nicholas James Walsh, Grace Anna West, Brandon Edward Yeschenko, Mia Angelina Zubovic
High honors: Thomas McFarland Breckenridge, Blake Anthony Bruce, Donald Anthony Croftcheck, Mya Elizabeth Feher, Alexander Kolowitz, Danica Leigh Land, Luciano Juleann Lopez, Kyle Robert McDivitt, Samantha Mincone, Hannah Grace Nash, Grace Ann Newbould, Natalie Vay Palenchar, Journey Samantha Parente, Kyle Thomas Pavelko, Grant Isaiah Petke, Vittoria Giada Scaramucci, Ella Grace Yancey
Honors: Payton Ann Balieu, Hannah Mackenzie Bisceglia, Dante Louis Congelio, Kole Ryan Doppelheuer, Chloe Marie Evans, Anna Elizabeth Feick, Laylah Nicole Ferencz, Gianna Brit Formato, Kenneth Robert Marsh, Madison Paige McKendrick, Autumn Lynn Moody, Jordan Edward Petroske, Anna Carol Resendes, Ava Marie Scalise, Katie Jo Sokol, Braeden Theodore Stants, Kaitlyn Rose Waldmann
