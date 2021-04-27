The following students of Belle Vernon Area High School have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Hannah Mae Ackinclose, Julian Paul Amodeo, Dane Thomas Anden, Michael Romeo Battistone, Emma Elizabeth Bellissimo, Alta Elizabeth Bialon, Sarah Lynne Bury, Jillian Paige Butchki, Shannon Elizabeth Byers, Meadow Elizabeth Calderone, Emily Nicole Callaway, Christopher Edward Crawford, Leah Victoria Daniels, Ivory Love DeFelice, Samesh Ritesh Desai, Olivia Jean Duval, Brooke Danyelle Dwyer, Hunter Richard Gerstberger, Elizabeth Paige Getchey, Sophia Dolores Godzak, Ryan Anthony Gray, Garrett George Greco, Autumn Joyce Griffith, Raya Alivia Hannan, Matthew Gerard Harris, Makenzie Rae Heckel, Grace Rosalee Henderson, Madison Rae Hoffman, Jackson Kade Jewell, Kaitlyn Rose Keegan, Andrew Gene Kostelnik, Gianna Marie Laurita, Isabella Christine Laurita, Savannah Louise Lauzon, Mia Jean Lubrani, Emily Rose Lynch, Olivia Ruth Manack, Austin Josef Martin, Brandon Patrick Mastin, Gavin Forrest Maxson, Brianna Lynne McDonough, Emma Rose Michaud, Madison Marie Monack, Alexa Claire Murphy, Nicholas Austin Nagy, Tori Lynn Nahas, Avery Kristyne Ochs, Katie Lynn Orawiec, Adam Robert Pollock, Andrew Richard Pollock, Jenelle Kendra Popelas, Vanessa Faith Porter, Morgan Lee Posey, Macguire Robert Povlish, Malena Lynn Rodriguez, Taylor Christine Rodriguez, Bella Marie Ruozzi, Hailey Claire Russell, Anna Isabella Sedlak, Ian Christopher Shahan, Eden McKay Shemesh, David James Shernisky, Amanda Mae Shultz, Daniel Yu Vogel, Todd Richard Watson, Samuel Thomas West, Hunter Anthony Wigand, Lillian Jean Woodson, Julia Renee Zdrojewski, Shannon Geneva Zelinsky, Alexander Maximus Zilka
High honors: Maya Joy Girija Engstrom, Anthony Lamon Evans, Jason David Hall, Cameron Joseph Miller, Elaina Perozzi, Lauren Johnne Slagus
Honors: Anthony Michael Billy, Samantha Elizabeth Buza, Felipa Ester Cortez Rodriguez, Dillon Alan Diamond, Danielle Rhea Ferraro, Preston Russell Hunt, Aiden David Keller, Shelbi Alaina Lee, Isaiah Luis Lezama, Desiree Shantel May, Luke Gabriel Miller, Alexis Marie Olup, Mara Anastasia Shrader
Grade 11
Highest honors: Stephen Michael Anderson, Dimitri Apodiakos, Matthew Brennan Bamford, Hunter Ryan Battistone, Kaci Jaymes Bitonti, Jack Joseph Bryer, Alexa Marie Calderone, Gabrielle Genevieve Celaschi, Alexis Marie Coleman, Payton Nicole Dimpel, Morgan Elizabeth Einodshofer, Abigail Christine Fabin, Falon Reese Faryna, Mark Baird Feick, Alyssa Nicole Fellabaum, Madison Leigh Fellabaum, Daniel Matthew Gordon, David Sean Grace, Adeline Katherine Guess, Abigail Elaine Heid, Brady James Hoffman, Rhianna Renee Howlett, Madeline Lea Jenkins, Kenley Anne Johnson, Ashley Paige Joll, Annabella Ruth Joseph, Joseph Robert Klanchar, Sage Kayleen Kostelac, Carmen Nicola Krawiec, Dylan Michael Larson, Mia Isabella Laux, Noah Evans Lehner, Noelle Elizabeth Litvany, Antonio Martin Lorenzo, Bailey Paige Marmie, Mackenzie Anne Martin, Billie Jean Mitchell, Sandra Grace Mitchell, Tyler Michael Mocello, Cassandra Maria Nickelson, Bryce Butler Nill, Aidan Joseph Ochs, Chloe Desiree Ott, Delaney Margaret Patterson, Kayla Ann Robare, Adreana Gabriele Scaramucci, Mark Shenouda, Arianna Marie Shernisky, Benjamin James Spencer, Ashton John Steedle, Klaire Ryann Temoshenka, Cameron James Tilson, Jessica Marie Zdrojewski
High honors: Angelena Lorraine Corella, Alexie Ann Dalrymple, Craig Edward Dongilli, Lauren Nicole Helton, Douglas Joseph Keznor, Benjamin Kolowitz, Daniel Thomas Sassak, Gabriella Elizabeth Serrao, Andrew Jacob Sokol
Honors: Gabriella Elizabeth Baker, Abigail Nicole Booker, Evan Steven Braun, Camden Andrew Budd, Samantha Vinh-Nhi Chau, Eliza Rose Czerniak, Savannah Marie DeFelice, Kayla Rose Dettore, Adrianna Grace Emerick, Guy Sundae Faraci, Logan Robert Hoffman, Jacob Anthony Kerfonta, Logan Timothy Kolodychak, Gabrielle Claire Lauzon, Bruce Joseph Lowther, Allyson Rose Sedlak
Grade 10
Highest honors: Rainey Lee Bujdos, Jaylin Rose Cheesebrough, Alex Christopher Chovan, Maison Robert Clayton, Larry James Crouch, Elena Danielle Delozier-Varnum, Nicholas Daniel Dimpel, Sofia Josefine Francia, Jadyn Elizabeth Garbart, George Allen Huntey, Alyssa Marie Jamison, Parker Jameson Jewell, Ava Scarlett Karnes, Viva Sky Kreis, Sienna Rose Lehner, Maren Elyssa Metikosh, Leisa Lyne Mitchell, Lindsay Allison Nagy, Rosalyn Grace Perozzi, Evan Andrew Pohlot, Nicholas James Reda, Victoria Marie Rodriguez, Remy James Sedlak, Kylie Roberta Stanger, Alexavier James Stone, Travis Allen Teegarden, Leon Truong, Jacob Anthony Wessel, Blake Ashton Wilson
High honors: Gianna Lanae Anderson, Quinn Arabella Bradburn, Alexander Stanley Cochenour, Christina Dinh, Aalyah Marie Evans, Luke Scott Henderson, Olivia Kolowitz, Breanna Marie Lynn, Logan Dale Martin, Scott Allen Mastin, Jessica Leigh Phillips, Brendan Ryan Rood, Kaidyn Linaeh Savol, Francesca Scaramucci, Coy M Sterner
Honors: Anthony John Blatnik, Jenna Elizabeth Dawson, Gwendolyn Christina Duranti, Zoe Lynn Jordan, Lilly Madison Kerns, Laurel Ann Lehnhardt, Farrah Nicole Reader, Natalie Nicole Ricker, Sarah Eleanor Ruschak, Carter David Stasicha, Dylan Ray Timko, Anthoni Carlo Valentine
Grade 9
Highest honors: Nisah Samone Alexander, Allorah Eve Barron, John Anthony Bellissimo, Dylan Riley Bobeck, Reyna Marisol Borrello, Abigail Joy Breakiron, Luke Enzo Bryer, Abigayle Lauryn Byers, Megan Elizabeth Callaway, Alina Shalyn Celapino, Elizabeth Pearl Cochenour, Emma Jo Conklin, Dominic Michael Davis, Lindsey Dinh, Scarlett Elizabeth Druciak, Alexa Faye Duda, Emma Jean Fitch, Nina Renae Francia, Isabella Marie Godzak, Jake Scott Heckel, Dylan James Holliday, Alayna Jolee Horne, Aiden Blair Johnson, Adam Anthony LaCarte, Braden Carl Laux, Kaydin Isabella Lawson, Danika Marie Lee, Kalin Reyna Lezama, Haley Rachelle Litvany, Amelia Claire Longnecker, Luke Daniel Lynch, Martyna Elizabeth Maley, Emily Lyn Manns, Milena Elise McGowan, Evan Jerod Metz, Kylie Nicole Miller, Alexander James Nash, Aidan Jeffrey Olup, Emily Paige Orawiec, Abby Marie Peden, Andrew James Petke, Jacob Matthew Pfarr, Joshua William Plavchak, Maclaine Marie Povlish, Tessa Jane Rodriguez, William Warren Schwerha, Lily Alise Shahan, Sienna Nicole Steeber, Aiden Patrick Valentine
High honors: Jake Christian Gedekoh, Caroline Marie Lee, Rogan James Maloney, Javin John Miller, Tanner Jacob Moody, Justin Michael Orawiec, Ava Marlana Zubovic
Honors: Kaylee Marie Antonic, Alexis Ann Baker, Tyler Lee Bell, Victoria Elizabeth Bergstedt, Shaeliyah Milani Clendaniel, Mackenzi Faith Cremeans, Shyann Jean Dongilli, Jessica Lynne Ferris, Addison Marie Hoffman, Jakob Thomas Kenepp, Alexis Tiara Koury, Sophia Elise Miller, Delaney Lynn Pressel, Teagan Morgan Schmitt, Isabella Louise Sobek, Grace Eileen Taylor, Tristan Hamilton Todd, Noah Robert Triffanoff, Tyler Eugene Waldmann
