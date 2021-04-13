The following students of Benjamin Franklin School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Isabella Blaney, Delaney Booker, Lacey Harvey, Ryleigh Jose, Meredith King, Donata Lancaster, Olivia Murphy, Emily Myers, Elise Nedley, Corrina Piccolomini, Sarah Piper, Jacob Riggle, Grace Trimmer, Emma Wellington, Jonathan Woleslagle
High honors: Wyatt Dean, Arriana Everly, Addy Martin, Kaleb Nock, Allison Novak, Grant O’Brien, Makayla Plavi, Jocelyn Strauser, Carissa Wardell
Honors: Roman Grippe, Chase Ludy, Evan Oravec, Brody Schiffbauer, Jacob Shaffer, Luke Stephenson, Austin Thomas
Grade 7
Highest honors: Jocelyn Boyd, Michael McDermott, Emma Mihalko, Paisley Murtha, Josie Petrucci, Scott Arrington, Ethan Syner, Cameron VanMeter, Sarah White
High honors: Taylor Hettenschuller, Joshua Murtha, Olivia Schiffbauer, Autumn Seese
Honors: Katherine Barbabella, Abigail Hostetler, Lyric McLee, Gianna Radovich, Thomas Shikera, Natalie Ursiny
Grade 6
Highest honors: Efrain Barbosa, Logan Davis, Bella George, Noah Holland, Jacob Knee, Emma Latsnic, Michael Libertino, Kavon Novak, Donte Rugola, Isabelle Villaneuva, Ethan White, Braylon Woods
High honors: Cameron Plavi, Bristal Winfrey
Honors: Steven Doljac, Adisen Kilgore, Braden London, Ebin Mallick, Emily Salonick, Ava Shultz, Savannah Yarbrough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.