The following students of Benjamin Franklin School in the Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Isabella Blaney, Wyatt Dean, Arriana Everly, Roman Grippe, Ryleigh Jose, Meredith King, Donata Lancaster, Emily Myers, Elsie Nedley, Corrina Piccolomini, Makayla Plavi, Grace Trimmer, Jonathan Woleslagle
High honors: Olivia Murphy, Grant O’Brien, Jacob Riggle, Brody Schiffbauer, Clarissa Wardell, Emma Wellington
Honors: Lacie Harvey, Addy Martin, Alyson Miller, Jacob Shaffer, Malaya Smith, Jocelyn Strauser, Ryan Tressler
Grade 7
Highest honors: Jocelyn Boyd, Taylor Hettenschuller, Abigail Hostetler, Emma Mihalko, Paisley Murtha, Josie Petrucci, Olivia Schiffbauer, Ethan Syner, Natalie Ursiny, Sarah White
High honors: Katherine Barbabella, Tobias Diaz, Kaitlyn May, Michael McDermott, Lyric McLee, Tanner O’Brien, Gianna Radovich, Arrington Scott
Honors: Kassadi Brant, Julian Byers, Aiden Carbonara, Joshua Debord, Cadence Plavi, Kasey Samples, Autumn Seese, Cameron VanMeter, Brooklyn Wahler
Grade 6
Highest honors: Efrain Barbosa Jr., Jackson Chancellor, Logan Davis, Steven Doljac, Bella George, Jacob Knee, Michael Libertino, Kavon Novak, Marley Ramsey, Jaiden Ruggles, Donte Rugola, Elle Softa, Ethan White, Braylon Woods
High honors: Gavin Gonzales, Braden London, Ebin Mallick, Isabelle Villaneuva, Bristal Winfrey, Savannah Yarbrough
Honors: Noah Holland, Avari Monroe
