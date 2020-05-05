The following students of Benjamin Franklin School in the Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Jeremiah Hager, Victoria Maher, Savannah McLean, Jamison Moody, Kaylee Mutnansky, Brody Pavlicko, Ava Softa
High honors: Emily Angelo, Maximum Dvorchak, Anthony Evans, Zoey Jenkins, Alexandra Keller, Parker King, Ian McGill, K’Adrian McLee, Jocelyn Park, Bella Piccolomini, Mattalynn Schiffbauer, Dominic Scott, Marica Toaisi
Honors: Jacob Dennis, McKenna Holyfield, Shyann Minerd, William Nedley, Shannon Riley, Emma Sabatula, Jacob Schiffbauer, Caleb Smith
Grade 7
Highest honors: Isabella Blaney, Arriana Everly, Lacie Harvey, Jack Jeffries, Ryleigh Jose, Meredith King, Alexi Kline, Donata Lancaster, Jonathan Lloyd, Chase Ludy, Aiden Luzader, Addy Martin, Alyson Miller, Joely Miller, Olivia Murphy, Elise Nedley, Allison Novak, Grant O’Brien, Evan Oravec, Corrina Piccolomini, Sarah Piper, Makayla Plavi, Brody Schiffbauer, Jacob Shaffer, Jocelyn Strauser, Selena Torres, Grace Trimmer, Clarissa Wardell, Emma Wellington, Jonathan Woleslagle
High honors: Wyatt Dean, Olivia DeBord, Kyle Hospodavis, Sophia Lazuka, Emily Myers, Ava Paull, David Ranitu, Malaya Smith, Luke Stephenson, Austin Thomas
Honors: Jayla Allen, Daniel Cmos, Duron Ford, Brandon Harris II, Jabrea Harris, Elaina Mutnansky, Addison Nicholson, Krystal Taylor
Grade 6
Highest honors: Jocelyn Boyd, Abigail Hostetler, Kameran Hunter, Emma Mihalko, Cadence Plavi, Sophia Russman, Olivia Schiffbauer, Sarah White
High honors: Julian Byers, Joshua DeBord, Evan Masi, Lyric McLee, Julianna Thomas-Roupe, Rayne Smith, Brooklyn Wahler
Honors: Quincy Benton, Jackson Chodrow, Lailah Evans, Emadielys Guzman Gonzalez, Connor Hebda
