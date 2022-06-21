The following students of Benjamin Franklin School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Jocelyn Boyd, Lyric McLee, Emma Mihalko, Joshua Murtha, Paisley Murtha, Josie Petrucci, Cadence Plavi, Gianna Radovich, Arrington Scott, Rayne Smith, Ethan Syner, Sarah White, Brody Wible
High honors: Katherine Barbabella, Devin Blout, Aiden Carbonara, Abigail Hostetler, Michael McDermott
Honors: Natalia Cinciripini, Kameran Hunter, Trent Hutchison, Kaitlyn May, Natalie Ursiny
Grade 7
Highest honors: Logan Davis, Peyton Linderman-Dunham, Jessie Holes, Jacob Knee, Michael Libertino, Domenico Piccolomini, Jaiden Ruggles, Donte Rugola, Dante Temple, Isabelle Villaneuva, Ethan White, Braylon Woods
High honors: Deborah Baker, Noah Holland, Cienna Kaydo, Chase King, Emma Latsnic, Elim Martin, Kavon Novak, William Piccolomini II, Julia Vernet, Dylan Vlosich, Brayden Ziots
Honors: Efrain Barbosa Jr., Addison Braddee, Jonathan Cole, Caleb Cummings, Aydan Duppe, Addison Houston, Hanna Kuritz, Tallib Lovett, Grace Perkins, Ava Shultz
Grade 6
Highest honors: Eleanor Carei, Ayman Hameed, Cale Heinrichs, Peyton Jericho, Destiny M. Jones, Destiny S. Jones, Jesus Hernandez Linares, Maxwell Ludy, Cambren Moody, Oliver Quinn, Rae Robinson, Claire Schoener, Leah Thompson
High honors: Danna Rangel Felix, Sebastian Garcia, Saiya Ham, Morgan Pritt
Honors: DaMonyea Allen, Chelsie Chatlas-Bryner, Peyton Dixon, Tyson Frazee, Ava Henigin, Nathan Hice, Nevaeh Hunter, Colden Lowe, Adrienne Nicklow, Lyrik Ogilvie, Tae’Maura Richardson, Samuel Seese, Jessica Welborn
