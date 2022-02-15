The following students of Benjamin Franklin School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Jocelyn Boyd, Michael McDermott, Lyric McLee, Emma Mihalko, Paisley Murtha, Nikolas Pattison, Josie Petrucci, Gianna Radovich, Olivia Schiffbauer, Arrington Scott, Ethan Syner, Natalie Ursiny, Sarah White, Brody Wible
High honors: Andrew Berdar, Devin Blout, Abigail Hostetler, Rayne Smith
Honors: Kassadi Brant, Lailah Evans, Trent Hutchinson, Joshua Murtha, Cadence Plavi, Autumn Seese
Grade 7
Highest honors: Jonathan Cole, Logan Davis, Peyton Linderman-Dunham, Jessie Holes, Cienna Kaydo, Domenico Piccolomini, Jaiden Ruggles, Donte Rugola, Elle Softa, Dante Temple, Isabelle Villaneuva, Ethan White, Braylon Woods, Brayden Ziots
High honors: Efrain Barbosa Jr., Jeremiah Farrell, Noah Holland, Anna Jeffries, Jacob Knee, Hanna Kuritz, Emma Latsnic, Michael Libertino, William Piccolomini II, Joshua Schiffbauer Jr., Dylan Vlosich
Honors: Aydan Duppe, Addison Houston, Jackson Matiyasic, Kavon Novak, Jordan Peatross, Grace Perkins, Julia Vernet, Savannah Yarbrough
Grade 6
Highest honors: Eleanor Carei, Ayman Hameed, Cale Heinrichs, Maxwell Ludy, Oliver Quinn, Claire Schoener, Leah Thompson, Jessica Welborn
High honors: Peyton Jericho, Cambren Moody, Lyrik Ogilvie, Rae Robinson
Honors: Chelsie Chatlas-Bryner, Ma’Kenzi Darnell, Danna Rangel Felix, Tyson Frazee, Halayah Gamble, Casimir Hall, Saiya Ham, Ava Heingin, Destiny Jones, Nevaeh Tomovchik
