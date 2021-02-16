The following students of Benjamin Franklin School in the Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Isabella Blaney, Delaney Booker, Lacey Harvey, Meredith King, Donata Lancaster, Emily Myers, Allison Novak, Corrina Piccolomini, Jacob Schaffer
High honors: Wyatt Dean, Arriana Everly, Roman Grippe, Ryleigh Jose, Olivia Murphy, Elise Nedley, Sarah Piper, Makayla Plavi, Brody Schiffbauer, Malaya Smith, Luke Stephenson, Grace Trimmer, Emma Wellington, Jonathan Woleslagle
Honors: Olivia Debord, Kaleb Nock, Grant O’Brien, Jacob Riggle, Sherri Robinson, Michael Show-Prinkey, Jocelyn Strauser, Ryan Tressler, Clarissa Wardell
Grade 7
Highest honors: Jocelyn Boyd, Taylor Hettenschuller, Michael McDermott, Emma Mihalko, Paisley Murtha, Josie Petrucci, Olivia Schiffbauer, Scott Arrington, Ethan Syner, Sarah White
High honors: Kassadi Brant, Joshua Debord, Lyric McLee, Gianna Radovich, Cameron VanMeter
Honors: Devin Neverdale
Grade 6
Highest honors: Efrain Barbosa, Jackson Chancellor, Logan Davis, Bella George, Jacob Knee, Michael Libertino, Braden London, Jaiden Ruggles, Donte Rugola, Isabelle Villaneuva, Ethan White, Braylon Woods
High honors: Ebin Mallick, Kavon Novak, Marley Ramsey, Bristal Winfrey
Honors: Steven Doljac, Noah Holland, Emma Latsnic, Elle Softa, Savannah Yarbrough, Virgil Yarbrough
