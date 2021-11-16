The following students of Benjamin Franklin School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Katherine Barbabella, Jocelyn Boyd, Emma Mihalko, Paisley Murtha, Josie Petrucci, Gianna Radovich, Arrington Scott, Ethan Syner, Natalie Ursiny, Brody Wible
High honors: Michael McDermott, Lyric Mclee, Autumn Seese, Sarah White
Honors: Kassadi Brant, Kaitlyn May, Tanner O’Brien, Cadence Plavi, Paul Samples III, Olivia Schiffbauer
Grade 7
Highest honors: Deborah Baker, Efrain Barbosa Jr., Jonathan Cole, Logan Davis, Jessie Holes, Jacob Knee, Hanna Kuritz, Michael Libertino, Peyton Linderman-Dunham, Braden London, Domenico Piccolomini, Cameron Plavi, Marley Ramsey, Jaiden Ruggles, Donte Rugola, Joshua Schiffbauer Jr., Elle Softa, Dante Temple, Isabelle Villaneuva, Braylon Woods, Brayden Ziots
High honors: Amira Asaad, Addison Braddee, Steven Doljac, Aydan Duppe, Jeremiah Farrell, Noah Holland, Addison Houston, Anna Jeffries, Cienna Kaydo, Adisen Kilgore, Emma Latsnic, Avari Monroe, Kavon Novak, Victoria Paulick, William Piccolomini II, Michael Thomas Jr., Christopher Weld II, Ethan White
Honors: Sarah Barnett, Jackson Collins, Caleb Cummings, Nicholas Galie, Chase King, Tallib Lovett, Elim Martin, Lucas Payton, Jordan Peatross, Grace Perkins, Tegan Seabury, William Stewart, Jacquari Tarpley, Julia Vernet, Dylan Vlosich, Bristal Winfrey
Grade 6
Highest honors: Elenor Carei, Cale Heinrichs, Maxwell Ludy, Oliver Quinn, Christopher Roberson Jr., Rae Robinson, Claire Schoener, Leah Thompson
High honors: DaMonyea Allen, Chelsie Chatlas-Bryner, Halayah Gamble, Saiya Ham, Ava Henigin, Cambren Moody
Honors: Tyson Frazee, Ayman Hameed, Nathan Hice, Peyton Jericho, Destiny Jones, Colden Lowe, Dennis Poole
