The following students of Benjamin Franklin School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Jocelyn Boyd, Michael McDermott, Emma Mihalko, Paisley Murtha, Josie Petrucci, Gianna Radovich, Olivia Schiffbauer, Arrington Scott, Natalie Ursiny, Sarah White, Brody Wible
High honors: Katherine Barbabella, Lyric McLee, Ethan Syner
Honors: Trent Hutchison, Cadence Plavi
Grade 7
Highest honors: Logan Davis, Peyton Linderman-Dunham, Jessie Holes, Cienna Kaydo, Michael Libertino, Jaiden Ruggles, Donte Rugola, Dante Temple, Isabelle Villaneuva, Ethan White, Braylon Woods
High honors: Jeremiah Farrell, Domenico Piccolomini, Julia Vernet, Dylan Vlosich, Savannah Yarbrough, Brayden Ziots
Honors: Deborah Baker, Efrain Barbosa Jr., Jonathan Cole, Addison Houston, Noah Holland, Anna Jeffries, Jacob Knee, Kavon Novak, William Piccolomini II, Ava Shultz, Elle Softa, Michael Thomas Jr., Bristal Winfrey
Grade 6
Highest honors: Eleanor Carei, Ayman Hameed, Cale Heinrichs, Destiny M. Jones, Maxwell Ludy, Audrey Nilson, Oliver Quinn, Rae Robinson, Claire Schoener, Leah Thompson
High honors: Saiya Ham, Peyton Jericho, Cambren Moody
Honors: Chelsie Chatlas-Bryner, Tyson Frazee, Halayah Gamble, Ava Henigin, Nevaeh Hunter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.