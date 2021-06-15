The following students of Benjamin Franklin School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Isabella Blaney, Delaney Booker, Wyatt Dean, Lacey Harvey, Meredith King, Donata Lancaster, Olivia Murphy, Emily Myers, Allison Novak, Corrina Piccolomini, Sarah Piper, Makayla Plavi, Jacob Shaffer, Joselyn Strauser, Emma Wellington, Jonathan Woleslagle
High honors: Jack Jeffries, Ryleigh Jose, Addy Martin, Elise Needley, Grace Trimmer
Honors: Roman Grippe, Chase Ludy, Aiden Luzader, Joely Miller, Olivia Murtha, Grant O’Brien, Brody Schiffbauer, Malaya Smith, Luke Stephenson, Clarissa Wardell
Grade 7
Highest honors: Jocelyn Boyd, Taylor Hettenscheller, Lyric McLee, Emma Mihalko, Paisley Murtha, Josie Petrucci, Arrington Scott, Ethan Syner, Sarah White
High honors: Abigail Hostetler, Joshua Murtha, Tanner O’Brien, Thomas Shikera
Honors: Olivia Schiffbauer, Cameron VanMeter
Grade 6
Highest honors: Deborah Baker, Efrain Barbosa, Logan Davis, Steven Doljac, Noah Holland, Jacob Knee, Michael Libertino, Bradon London, Kavon Novak, Cameron Plavi, Marley Ramsey, Donte Rugola, Julia Vernet, Isabelle Villaneuva, Ethan White, Braylon Woods
High honors: Bella George, Emma Latsnic, Emily Salonick, Elle Softa, Bristal Winfrey
Honors: Adisen Kilgore, Ava Shultz
