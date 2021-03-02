The following students of Bethlehem-Center High School have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Cale Aloe, Caitlyn Appel, Cambria Baker, Leah Bodway, Zachary Bogumit, Vincent Clutter, Haylee Falcon, Isabella Garofalo, Levi Hess, Noelle Hunter, Nathan Kalamaras, Joshalyn Lilley, Brendon Macfann, Alissa Minerd, Easton McDaniel, Allison McGrady, Cameron Palmer, Garrett Poland, Ryan Ross, Jessica Samol ,Jacob Sinclair, Zoey Sussan, Blayze Vilcoss, Jeweliana Whipkey, Ian Wright, Jacob Yanosky, Jennifer Zelenick
High honors: Daniesha Cole, Emma Lipniskis, Landen Moore, Xavier Rasel
Honors: Natalie Beadling, Da’Jion Devers, Olivia Flowers, Kaplyn King, Austin Rusilko, Anna Sloan, Noah Symcheck, Justin Welsh
Grade 11
Highest honors: Bryson Bauer, Ella Boothe, Drake Cook, Alexanderia Cronin, Allison Dobrinski, Tyler Fisher, Alauria Gillis, Justine Hundertmark, Anna Marie Knizner, Colby Kuhns, Chase Malanosky, Danielle Morgan, Julia Ogrodowski, Sarah Paci, Vanessa Painter, Drusilla Paxton, Trevor Pettit, Reed Piper, Jason Sargent, Bryer Sphar, Wyatt Webeck
High honors: Joshua Deems, Drew Ivcic, Anthony McCracken, Ryann Sape
Honors: William Blayney, Kennedy Brown, Jacob Davis, Jackson Gwyer, Riley Henck, Dylan Knizner, Devin Mitchell, Kassadie Rice, Anthony Setaro, Brandy Shorts, Jaden Sommavilla, Coby Watson, Nathan Zelnis
Grade 10
Highest honors: Emma Andre, Eli Barbacow, Tyler Berish, Evalee Binns, Gavin Binns, Jordan Centofanti, Eden Delaney, Gavin Durkin, Alexis Greenawalt, Olivia Kanalis, Sarah Painter, Gianna Petersen, Domonik Revi, Brock Thomas, David Winkleblech, Hannah Zelnis
High honors: Jason Beal, Jakob Bruno, Meagan McGrady, Skyler Rose-Zangla, Jacob Stauffer, Savannah Wagers, Lauren White
Honors: Bianca Abbott, Ryan Bittner, Jacklyn Blayney, Tyler Debnar, Sara Grimes, Blake Kerik, Lily Nichols, Zachary Sussan
Grade 9
Highest honors: Collin Cross, Georgia Foutz, Justin Freeman, Paige Greenawalt, Jayce Huntertmark, Brianna Macfann, Ryan Miller, Ryan Minerd, Kaylie Painter, Anthony Petaccia, Trinity Rudman, Brody Tharp, Hunter Vuono, Cheyenne White, Nicholas Wrenshall
High honors: Arianna Castillo, Makayla Danko, Gabriel Levkulich, Alexis Mack, Sonya Petersen, Alexis Stasko
Honors: Meka Ables, Craig Conley, Jada Davis, Waylon Kreger, Raymond Schiller, Vincent Setaro, Jacob Stepp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.