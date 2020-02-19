The following students of Benjamin Franklin School in the Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Emily Angelo, Jeremiah Hager, Zoey Jenkins, Parker King, Victoria Maher, Sydnee Morris, Kaylee Mutnansky, Brody Pavlicko, Dominic Scott, Ava Softa
High honors: Grace Busby, Maximum Dvorchak, Alexandra Keller, Ian McGill, Savannah Mclean, Jamison Moody, Jocelyn Park, Bella Piccolomini, Lexus Piper, Shannon Riley, Emma Sabatula
Honors: Jerzee Conway, Anthony Evans, K’Adrian McLee, Ashley Rocks, Hannah Sabatula, Mattalynn Schiffbauer, Jacob Schiffbauer, Marica Toaisi
Grade 7
Highest honors: Isabella Blaney, Wyatt Dean, Arriana Everly, Lacie Harvey, Ryleigh Jose, Meredith King. Alexi Kline, Alexis Kudyba, Donata Lancaster, Jonathan Lloyd, Chase Ludy, Aiden Luzader, Addy Martin, Alyson Miller, Joely Miller, Olivia Murphy, Emily Myers, Elise Nedley, Allison Novak, Grant O’Brien, Evan Oravec, Ava Paull, Corrina Piccolomini, Sarah Piper, Makayla Plavi,, Brody Schiffbauer, Jacob Shaffer, Luke Stephenson, Selena Torres, Grace Trimmer, Clarissa Wardell, Emma Wellington, Jonathan Woleslagle
High honors: Jenna Biagini, Olivia DeBord, Jabrea Harris, Kyle Hospodavis, Jack Jeffries, Sophia Lazuka, Elaina Mutnansky, Malaya Smith, Jocelyn Strauser, Austin Thomas, Rudy Ybarbo
Honors: Jayla Allen, Daniel Cmos, Breean Kirby, Jaydien Lewis, David Ranitu, Maxine Williams
Grade 6
Highest honors: Jocelyn Boyd, Julian Byers, Abigail Hostetler, Kameran Hunter, Evan Masi, Emma Mihalko, Cadence Plavi, Brooklyn Wahler, Sarah White
High honors: Joshua DeBord, Lailah Evans, Connor Hebda, Lyric McLee, Sophia Russman, Olivia Schiffbauer, Rayne Smith
Honors: Jackson Chodrow, Taylor Hettenschuller, Gerald Pittman, William Stewart
