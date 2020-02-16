The following students of Brownsville Area Middle School were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Caylee Balabon, Anna Clister, Jessica Duda, Ethan Sexton, Carolyna Thomas
High honors: Rylie Bednar, A’zyia Dade, Kylie Dennis, Dawson LeJeune, Farah Smith, Mackenzie Wade
Honors: Olivia Clark, Haley Crowe, Morgan Douglas, Kendra Franks, Alexis Glagola, Cassandra King, Peyton Kisko, James Koon, Stephanie Morris, Natayah Moten, Alyson Lewandowsky, Samantha Seighman, Matthew Sethman, Cassidee Settles, Abigail Smith, Cheyanne Watkins, Lucas Wilson
Grade 7
Highest honors: Jayden Dillinger, Omarion Grayson, Aaliyah Kelley, Daniel Koon, Hannah Legarsky, Revi Plance, Delaney Reposky, Sarah Sawka, Michael Ulery
High honors: Delaney Ansell, Talen Bagwell, Bradley Beatty, Alexander Booker, Christopher Climes, Kylie Davies, Samantha Domer, Alexandra Grimes, Karlee Harvin, Edwin Havrilesko, Bryce Horabik, Czenzi Jellots, Aiden Morgan, Harlie Porter, Zander Six, Emily Teeter, Gene Thorpe
Honors: Zoey Beck, Connor Bryte, Cienna Cetera, Tristan Crable, Jacob Davis, David Dillinger, William Dillinger, Joshua Franks, Ryan Haluska, Christopher Hawk, La’Zaeya Hodge, Luke Lundelius, Marty Monroe, Jacob Morris, Makayla Nakutis, Zhariah Reed, Abigail Rice, Lilly Simmons, Paige Thomas, Noah VanDivner, Alanta Williams, Gavin Yoders, Nevaeh Younkin
Grade 6
Highest honors: Emalee Bugai, Logan Chisler, Ava Clark, Chloe Czapp, Emily Dolan, Joseph El-Ayazra, Brynn Hibbs, Aubrey King, Alexa Lewandowsky, Ava Petrock, Cameron Phillips, Cheyenne Ramone, Aiden Rialti, Hannah Talbert, Aiden Thomas, Jasmine Thompson, Samuel Vollstedt, Camden Wellington
High honors: Dylan Angeline, Nicholas Attama, John Cossu, Zander Dillow, Geoffrey Douglas, Cyan Eilam, Brooklyn Grooms, Iayauna Hailey, Ciara Horabik, Meyontae Jordan, Matthew Kishel, JaLeia Kirby, Giselle Kovach, Elizabeth McCune, Kashmere Minton, Caitlin Miske, Benjamin Vojacek, Hannah Zinn
Honors: Paityn Ansell, Braden Barry, Derek Burge, Matthew Clark, Gabriel Crowe, Jordyn Davis, Aiden Dowling, Preston Drennon, Skylar Frazee, Malaya Hart, Zoe Kulenovic, Caitlyn Lindeman, Emmy Lloyd, Kaeden Majoros, Alysa Mickey, Kiera Nolan, James Perschka, Gage Rogers, Rena Sexton, Olivia Shaw, Kenya Shaw, Kameron Shumar, Madison Stowe, Chloe Tomlin, Calee Thomas, Exzavier Vargas, Gabriella Vilcheck, Kaden Wimmer
