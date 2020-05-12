The following students of Brownsville Area Middle School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Caylee Balabon , Anna Clister, Jessica Duda, Preston Evanchak, Dawson LeJeune, Alyson Lewandowsky, Carolyna Thomas, Mackenzie Wade
High honors: Hanna Buchheit, A’Zyia Dade, Kylie Dennis, Cassandra King, James Koon, Stephanie Morris
Honors: Paige Ansell, Rylie Bednar, Olivia Clark, Haley Crowe, Danielle DeAugustine-Hudock, Morgan Douglas, Kendra Franks, Delaney Furlong, Shawn Hendrix, Peyton Kisko, Natayah Moten, Michael Nuccetelli, Michael Schoch, Mattthew Sethman, Daniel Sethman, Cassidee Settles, Ethan Sexton, Farah Smith, Abigail Smith, Meghan Velosky, Ava Williams, Lucas Wilson
Grade 7
Highest honors: Talen Bagwell, Christopher Climes, Jayden Dillinger, Daniel Koon, Luke Lundelius, Aiden Morgan, Delaney Reposky, Sarah Sawka, Emily Teeter, Michael Ulery
High honors: Delaney Ansell, Alexander Booker, Kylie Davies, Payton Evanchak, Omarion Grayson, Edwin Havrilesko, Aaliyah Kelley, Hannah Legarsky, Makayla Nakutis, Revi Plance, Lucas Stetson, Noah VanDivner, Alanta Williams
Honors: Bradley Beatty, Zoey Beck, Connor Bryte, Cienna Cetera, William Dillinger, Samantha Domer, Ryan Haluska, Karlee Harvin, La’Zaeya Hodge, Bryce Horabik, Czenzi Jellots, Mia O’Hern, Hunter Pelehac, Harlie Porter, Zhariah Reed, Lilly Simmons, Zander Six, Cody Thomas, Gene Thorpe, Jackson Wise, Gavin Yoders
Grade 6
Highest honors: Dylan Angeline, Emalee Bugai, Logan Chisler, Ava Clark, John Cossu, Chloe Czapp, Emily Dolan, Joseph El-Ayazra, Brynn Hibbs, Ciara Horabik, Aubrey King, Giselle Kovach, Elizabeth McCune, Ava Petrock, Aiden Thomas, Samuel Vollstedt
High honors: Nicholas Attama, Zander Dillow, Aiden Dowling, Cyan Eilam, Brooklyn Grooms, Malaya Hart, Matthew Kishel, Alexa Lewandowsky, Caitlyn Lindeman, Emmy Lloyd, Kashmere Minton, Caitlin Miske, James Perschka, Cameron Phillips, Cheyenne Ramone, Katelyn Ranka, Aiden Rialti, Kenya Shaw, Madison Stowe, Hannah Talbert, Camden Wellington
Honors: Shane Axton, James Brandonio, Gabriel Crowe, Jordyn Davis, Kendra Davis, Geoffrey Douglas, Iyauna Hailey, Meyontae Jordan, JaLeia Kirby, Zoe Kulenovic, Nadaje’ Lewis, Kaeden Majoros, Alysa Mickey, Kiera Nolan, Gage Rogers, Josean Santiago, Rena Sexton, Calee Thomas, Jasmine Thompson, Gabriellia Trich, Exzavier Vargas, Gabriella Vilcheck, Benjamin Vojacek, Kaden Wimmer, Jadyn Wingrove, Hannah Zinn
