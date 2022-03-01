The following students of Carmichaels Area High School have been named to the honor roll of the second nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Christopher Barrish, Beau Batis, Brandon Bennett, Garrett Bogucki, Lily Bosle, Braelyn Brozik, Trenton Carter, Ainsley Chadwick, Emma Childs, Peyton Christopher, Reed Dice, Cara Dobish, Lauren Dobish, Caleb Dobosh, Samantha Dulaney, Alyssa Ernest, Drake Long, Catherine Matyus, Kylie Morris, Gina Reeves, Nickolas Ricco, Kendra Rockovich, Jacob Smith, Autumn Turco, Andrew Waggett, Brooke Watters, Dalton Zupper
High honors: Kaylee Campbell, Jasmine Ewing, Abby Housel, Barry Kubina, Cody McCoy, Joshua Mix, Taylor Price, Nicholas Sholtis, Carter Swartz, Austin Walker
Honors: Sydney Ankrom, Chase Brinker, Hannah Giles, Zachary Kerik, William Mason, Ivory Nelson, Jonathan Ochkie, John Purcell, Dylan Rohrer, Elijah Smith, Canyon Swartz, Derrick Tennant, Kimberly Walker
Grade 11
Highest honors: Mikayla Andrews, Joey Brown, John Chadwick, Spencer Conard, Kendall Ellsworth, Jacob Fordyce, Landon Herod, Gracie Huggins, Macie Kraynak, Serena Makel, Rachel Marzo, Ethan Mata, Dylan Peruzzi, Allison Pitcock, Ryleigh Renner, Madison Richards, Jacob Robison, Ariel Russo, Haley Sanner, Mary Schmelzlen, Jonah Smith, Olivia Toth, Ava Volek, Brookelynn Walker, Gabrielle Yazzani, Sophia Zalar
High honors: Mattison Brown, Madison Davis, Alyssa Guesman, Marcella Hunter, Nathaniel Juliani, Hunter King, Grace Plavi
Honors: Lillian Anderson, Luke Barnish, Jacob Blaker, Caileigh Brownfield, Myers Buttermore, Shayden Chun, Beth Cree, Chloe Hardin, Jacob Hughes, Brayden Kelley, Christopher Mincer, Alix Morris, Raelyn Patterson, Caleb Phillips, Bayeza Reefer-Barnes, Katelyn Robinson, Juan Soliz
Grade 10
Highest honors: C. Aydan Adamson, S. Ambrose Adamson, Nathan Bennett, Nathan Beringo, Kammi Collins-Woolley, Dustin Hastings, Elysabeth Huseman, Mason Lapana, Alexzander Lawrence, Liam Lohr, Chloe Mitchell, Landen Mitchell, Alexa Mori, Sydney Parker, Gabriella Pecjak, Alayna Simon, Daysha Skolnekovich, Ethan West, William White, Faith Willis
High honors: Jovi Blasinsky, Jayden Brumfield, Dominic Colarusso, Daniel Hetrick, Gavin Husenits, Lucas Leichter, Grace Maskil, Robert Murphy, Arianna Plavi, Karissa Rohrer, Ava Simons, Megan Voithofer
Honors: Patience Eddy, Annaliese Herod, Elizabeth Husenits, Aiden Jacoby, Levi Krampy, Chance Lemley
Grade 9
Highest honors: Ashton Batis, Nathan Dursa, Ali Jacobs, Jadance Jewell, Shane McNamara, Alexandria Miller, Lydia Reynolds, Kacie Shaffer, Ava Smith, Duski Staggers, Chloe Yang, Jase Zdravecky
High honors: Andrew Donaldson, Carson Hillsman, Lana Lenhart, Nickolas Lewis, Aislinn Linderman, Ashtin Nesselroad, Allyson Pratt, Pacey Pratt, Dayton Reynolds, Jersey Smith, Chasity Whipkey, Tucker Whipkey, Robert Wilson-Jones, Marissa Yeager
Honors: Camryn Anderson, Colin Andrews, Aydan Bate, Kaylee Bialko, Erin Bivens, Braden Christopher, Seven Eddy, Dillan Fisher, Kiley Glendenning, Olivia Glendenning, Parker Hewitt, Shawn Ingram, David Jaggie, John Kraynak, Camryn Lemley, Stephen Morgan, Zachary Murphy, Codie Nutt, Michael Oshetsky, Abigale Roscoe, Emily Roscoe, Bradley Schoenfeldt, Harley Stoneking, Corey Trainor, Kaitlyn Waggett, Harlie Whipkey, Addisyn Woodward
