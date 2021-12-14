The following students of Carmichaels Area High School have been named to the honor roll of the first nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Christopher Barrish, Beau Batis, Brandon Bennett, Garrett Bogucki, Braelyn Brozik, Easton Burrie, Trenton Carter, Ainsley Chadwick, Emma Childs, Peyton Christopher, Reed Dice, Cara Dobish, Lauren Dobish, Caleb Dobosh, Samantha Dulaney, Alyssa Ernest, Jasmine Ewing, Barry Kubina, Joshua Mix, Gina Reeves, Nickolas Ricco, Nicholas Sholtis, Jacob Smith, Richard Wade, Brooke Watters, Dalton Zupper
High honors: Kaylee Campbell, Zachary Kerik, Drake Long, Emalee Mejia, Kylie Morris, Ivory Nelson, Taylor Price, Kendra Rockovich, Andrew Waggett, Kimberly Walker, Timiera Willis
Honors: Sydney Ankrom, Chase Brinker, Grace Brown, Catherine Matyus, Cody McCoy, Jonathan Ochkie, John Purcell, Dylan Rohrer, Elijah Smith, Canyon Swartz, Carter Swartz, Autumn Turco, Kimberly Victor, Austin Walker, Isaiah Yoders
Grade 11
Highest honors: Mikayla Andrews, Mattison Brown, John Chadwick, Spencer Conard, Beth Cree, Kendall Ellsworth, Jacob Fordyce, Landon Herod, Gracie Huggins, Marcella Hunter, Nathaniel Juliani, Hunter King, Macie Kraynak, Serena Makel, Rachel Marzo, Ethan Mata, Schyler Nelson, Dylan Peruzzi, Allison Pitcock, Ryleigh Renner, Madison Richards, Carlee Roberts, Jacob Robison, Haley Sanner, Mary Schmelzlen, Jonah Smith, Olivia Toth, Ava Volek, Brookelynn Walker, Gabrielle Yazzani, Sophia Zalar
High honors: Luke Barnish, Caileigh Brownfield, Shayden Chun, Collin Coombs, Madison Davis, Alyssa Guesman, Jacob Hughes, Christopher Mincer, Alix Morris, Grace Plavi
Honors: Alec Anderson, Lillian Anderson, Jacob Blaker, Joey Brown, Madilyn Eddy, Brayden Kelley, Mason Lilley, Chad Meadows, Caley Nopwaskey, Raelyn Patterson, Caleb Phillips, Collin Purcell, Tyler Richmond, Katelyn Robinson, Juan Soliz
Grade 10
Highest honors: C. Aydan Adamson, S. Ambrose Adamson, Nathan Bennett, Jayden Brumfield, Kammi Collins-Woolley, Dustin Hastings, Annaliese Herod, Daniel Hetrick, Mason Lapana, Alexzander Lawrence, Liam Lohr, Grace Maskil, Chloe Mitchell, Landen Mitchell, Alexa Mori, Sydney Parker, Gabriella Pecjak, Arianna Plavi, Alayna Simon, Daysha Skolnekovich, Ethan West, Faith Willis, Ellie Wise
High honors: Nathan Beringo, Jovi Blasinsky, Dominic Colarusso, Elizabeth Husenits, Aiden Jacoby, Chance Lemley, Robert Murphy, Karissa Rohrer, Ava Simons, Megan Voithofer, William White
Honors: Aaliyah Harkins, Elizabeth Hawk, Elysabeth Huseman, Gavin Husenits, Levi Krampy, Jada Lewis, Abbigail Plumley
Grade 9
Highest honors: Ashton Batis, Andrew Donaldson, Ali Jacobs, Jadance Jewell, Nickolas Lewis, Aislinn Linderman, Shane McNamara, Alexandria Miller, Stephen Morgan, Lydia Reynolds, Kacie Shaffer, Ava Smith, Jersey Smith, Duski Staggers, Chloe Yang, Jase Zdravecky
High honors: Colin Andrews, Nathan Dursa, Carson Hillsman, David Jaggie, Camryn Lemley, Zachary Murphy, Allyson Pratt, Pacey Pratt, Abigale Roscoe, Emily Roscoe, Corey Trainor, Chasity Whipkey, Tucker Whipkey, Robert Wilson-Jones
Honors: Camryn Anderson, Aydan Bate, Kaylee Bialko, Christopher Budner, Braden Christopher, Jacob Deems, Seven Eddy, Dillan Fisher, Kiley Glendenning, Olivia Glendenning, John Hardin, Parker Hewitt, John Kraynak, Kyrashawn Kubina, Lana Lenhart, Ashtin Nesselroad, Codie Nutt, Hunter Oliver, Michael Oshetsky, Dayton Reynolds, Harley Stoneking, Kaitlyn Waggett, Jordan Watts, Addisyn Woodward, Marissa Yeager
