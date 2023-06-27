The following students of Carmichaels Area High School have been named to the honor roll of the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2022-23 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Mikayla Andrews, John Chadwick, Spenser Conard, Madison Davis, Kendall Ellsworth, Jacob Fordyce, Alyssa Guesman, Landon Herod, Nathaniel Juliani, Sebastian Kachersky, Macie Kraynak, Serena Makel, Rachel Marzo, Ethan Mata, Christopher Mincer, Schyler Nelson, Allison Pitcock, Grace Plavi, Ryleigh Renner, Carlee Roberts, Jacob Robison, Ariel Russo, Haley Sanner, Peyton Schooley, Jonah Smith, Olivia Toth, Ava Volek, Alivia Woods, Gabrielle Yazzani, Sohia Zalar
High honors: Marcella Hunter, Dylan Peruzzi, Madison Richards
Honors: Luke Barnish, Jacob Blaker, Mattison Brown, Shayden Chun, Chloe Hardin, Hunter King, Mason Lilley, Justin Manning, Chad Meadows, Alix Morris, Caleb Phillips, Bayeza Reefer-Barnes, Tyler Richmond, Mary Schmelzlen, Juan Soliz, Brookelynn Walker
Grade 11
Highest honors: C. Aydan Adamson, S. Ambrose Adamson, Nathan Bennett, Nathan Beringo, Jovi Blasinsky, Jayden Brumfield, Dominic Colarusso, Kammi Collins-Woolley, Dustin Hastings, Annaliese Herod, Daniel Hetrick, Richard Hoyle, Gavin Husentis, Mason Lapana, Alexzander Lawrence, Lucas Leichter, Chance Lemley, Liam Lohr, Grace Maskil, Chloe Mitchell, Landen Mitchell, Alexa Mori, Sydney Parker, Gabriella Pecjak, Arianna Plavi, Karissa Rohrer, Alayna Simon, Ava Simon, Megan Voithofer, Faith Willis
High honors: Rowan Bosle, Rolin Burghy, Elysabeth Huseman, Levi Krampy, Daysha Skolnekovich, William White
Honors: Elizabeth Hawk, Elizabeth Husentis, Kelly Lee, Jada Lewis, Natasha Matusz, Angelina Metcalf, Abbigail Plumley, Ellie Wise
Grade 10
Highest honors: Ashton Batis, Braden Christopher, Jacob Deems, Nathan Dursa, Ali Jacobs, Jadance Jewell, Camryn Lemley, Alexandria Miller, Lydia Reynolds, Ava Smith, Jersey Smith, Alexis Speer, Duski Staggers, Addisyn Woodward, Chloe Yang, Marissa Yeager
High honors: Colin Andrews, Aydan Bate, Erin Bivens, Dillan Fisher, Parker Hewitt, Carson Hillsman, John Kraynak, Kyrashawn Kubina, Lana Lenhart, Aislinn Linderman, Shane McNamera, Pacey Pratt, Allyson Pratt, Dayton Reynolds, Abigaile Roscoe, Bradley Schoenfeldt, Kacie Shaffer, Jase Zdravecky
Honors: Camryn Anderson, Kaylee Bialko, Andrew Donaldson, Kiley Glendenning, Daicydawn Horner, Anthony McMahon, Zachary Murphy, Ashtin Nesselroad, Michael Oshetsky, Emily Roscoe, Corey Trainor, Kaitlyn Waggett, Jordan Watts, Chasity Whipkey, Haylie Whipkey, Tucker Whipkey, Robert Wilson-Jones, Noah Yakopovich, Brandon Yekel
Grade 9
Highest honors: Emma Bates, Ryder Campbell, Sophia Carter, Ani Cree, Abigail Cuppett, Kaylee Dickey, Shaley Glover, Haley Hawk, Gabrielle Hennessey, Kenzie Lipscomb, Olivia Mata, Anneliese Popson, Abbygail Ray, Roy Riggleman, Adison Udovich, Haylee Yeager
High honors: Brayden Andrews, Lauren Bowman, Parker Jones, Baylee Landau, Alivia Minor, Chase Morris, William Murray, Payton Plavi, Joshua Ross, Jericho Schiffbauer, Madison Scogin, Brady Thomas
Honors: Bailey Barnyak, Kace Burrie, Micah Clarke, Remington Crooks, Olivia Lawrence, Michael McFadden, Marilyn Peruzzi, Olivia Price, Katey Rhodes, Matthew Ruse
