The following students of Carmichaels Area High School have been named to the honor roll of the second nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Nathaniel Bercosky, Jessi Blasinsky, Anna Conard, Kloee Connelly, Brianna Dulik, Madison Ellsworth, Joel Ferek, Devon Hawkins, Kaitlyn Hayes, Zachary Hillsman, Emma Hyatt, Kyleigh Kozel, Sydney Kuis, Remmey Lohr, Nicole Ludrosky, Jackson Machesky, Alexandra McGee, Hailey McMillen, Christian Mori, Katelynn Nutt, Gavin Pratt, Mia Ranieri, Selena Rex, Alexandra Reynolds, Alizah Roberts, Esther Schmelzlen, Jacob Smith, Katie Swauger, Hunter Voithofer, John Vrona, Bria Whipkey, Ethan Wilczynski, Matthew Wilczynski
High honors: Shiann McGee, Jessica Rychtarsky, Sarah Speelman, Bryan White, Chassity Yoders
Honors: Scott Adams, Mazzie Caffrey, Samuel Guesman, John Pease, Lucas Swartz, Chad Trainor, Joshua Whipkey, Amber Wolff, Ashley Yekel
Grade 11
Highest honors: Christopher Barrish, Beau Batis, Lily Bosle, Braelyn Brozik, Trenton Carter, Ainsley Chadwick, Peyton Christopher, Mary Deems, Cara Dobish, Lauren Dobish, Jasmine Ewing, Cody McCoy, Joshua Mix, Ivory Nelson, Gina Reeves, Nickolas Ricco, Michael Vinsick, Brooke Watters
High honors: Brandon Bennett, Garrett Bogucki, Catherine Matyus, Kylie Morris, Kimberly Victor, Andrew Waggett, Dalton Zupper
Honors: Easton Burrie, Samantha Dulaney, Alyssa Ernest, Hannah Giles, Barry Kubina, Drake Long, Nicholas Sholtis, Jacob Smith, Richard Wade, Austin Walker
Grade 10
Highest honors: Mattison Brown, John Chadwick, Shayden Chun, Spencer Conard, Jacob Fordyce, Alyssa Guesman, Landon Herod, Gracie Huggins, Jacob Hughes, Macie Kraynak, Serena Makel, Rachel Marzo, Ethan Mata, Alix Morris, Dylan Peruzzi, Grace Plavi, Ryleigh Renner, Jacob Robison, Haley Sanner, Mary Schmelzlen, Jonah Smith, Olivia Toth, Sophia Zalar
High honors: Mikayla Andrew, Luke Barnish, Caileigh Brownfield, Allison Pitcock, Brookelyn Walker, Gabrielle Yazzani
Honors: Alec Anderson, Josie Barnhart, Jacob Blaker, Collin Coombs, Beth Cree, Kendall Ellsworth, Chloe Hardin, Nathaniel Juliani, Brayden Kelley, Hunter King, Mason Lilley, Christopher Mincer, Alivia Woods
Grade 9
Highest honors: C. Aydan Adamson, S. Ambrose Adamson, Nathan Bennett, Rowan Bosle, Annaliese Herod, Daniel Hetrick, Mason Lapana, Alexzander Lawrence, Lucas Leichter, Liam Lohr, Grace Maskil, Chloe Mitchell, Landen Mitchell, Alexa Mori, Sydney Parker, Arianna Plavi, Karissa Rohrer, Alayna Simon, Ava Simons, Faith Willis
High honors: Nathan Beringo, Jayden Brumfield, Dominic Colarusso, Dustin Hastings, Natasha Matusz, Gabriella Pecjak
Honors: Xzavier Cain, Kammi Collins-Woolley, Patience Eddy, Richard Hoyle, Elizabeth Husenits, Gavin Husenits, Chance Lemley, Noah Trbovich, Megan Voithofer, Bowman Wikstrom
