The following students of Carmichaels Area High School have been named to the honor roll of the first nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Cameron Barnhart, Jessi Blasinsky, Anna Conard, Kloee Connelly, Brianna Dulik, Madison Ellsworth, Joel Ferek, Devon Hawkins, Kaitlyn Hayes, Zachary Hillsman, Emma Hyatt, Brady Jones, Kyleigh Kozel, Sydney Kuis, Remmey Lohr, Nicole Ludrosky, Jackson Machesky, Alexandra McGee, Hailey McMillen, Christian Mori, Katelynn Nutt, Gavin Pratt, Mia Ranieri, Alexandra Reynolds, Alizah Roberts, Esther Schmelzlen, Katie Swauger, Chad Trainor, Hunter Voithofer, John Vrona, Bria Whipkey, Ethan Wilczynski, Matthew Wilczynski
High honors: Scott Adams, Samuel Guesman, Daryan Hennessey, Trey Luoma, Chloe Reefer-Barnes, Selena Rex, Jacob Smith, Sarah Speelman, Bryan White
Honors: Peyton Armstrong, Nathaniel Bercosky, Noah Beringo, Mazzie Caffrey, Robert Coss, Michael David, Trenton Eddy, Emily Harper, Emma Holaren, Shiann McGee, John Pease, Jessica Rychtarsky, April Smith, Nathan Swaney, Tyler Thomas, Cheyenne Victor, Joshua Whipkey, Peyton Whipkey, Amber Wolff, Ashley Yekel, Chassity Yoders
Grade 11
Highest honors: Christopher Barrish, Beau Batis, Brandon Bennett, Lily Bosle, Braelyn Brozik, Trenton Carter, Ainsley Chadwick, Peyton Christopher, Mary Deems, Cara Dobish, Lauren Dobish, Samantha Dulaney, Jasmine Ewing, Barry Kubina, Catherine Matyus, Cody McCoy, Emalee Mejia, Joshua Mix, Gina Reeves, Nickolas Ricco, Nicholas Sholtis, Michael Vinsick, Richard Wade, Andrew Waggett, Brooke Watters
High honors: Sydney Ankrom, Alyssa Ernest, Ivory Nelson, Jacob Smith, Dalton Zupper
Honors: Garrett Bogucki, Easton Burrie, Caleb Dobosh, Azyah Dotson, Jacob Eisiminger, Drake Long, Kylie Morris, Jonathan Ochkie, Taylor Price, Kendra Rockovich, Dylan Rohrer, Canyon Swartz, Kimberly Victor, Austin Walker, Kimberly Walker
Grade 10
Highest honors: Jacob Blaker, Mattison Brown, John Chadwick, Shayden Chun, Spencer Conard, Jacob Fordyce, Chloe Hardin, Landon Herod, Gracie Huggins, Jacob Hughes, Macie Kraynak, Serena Makel, Rachel Marzo, Ethan Mata, Alix Morris, Dylan Peruzzi, Allison Pitcock, Grace Plavi, Haley Sanner, Mary Schmelzlen, Jonah Smith, Brookelynn Walker, Sophia Zalar
High honors: Alec Anderson, Luke Barnish, Madison Davis, Kendall Ellsworth, Nathaniel Juliani, Ryleigh Renner, Jacob Robison, Olivia Toth, Alivia Woods, Gabrielle Yazzani
Honors: Mikayla Andrews, Josie Barnhart, Beth Cree, Morgan Engle, Alyssa Guesman, Hunter King, Christopher Mincer, Schyler Nelson, Caleb Phillips, Bayeza Reefer-Barnes, Tyler Richmond, Ciara Riley, Carlee Roberts, Darin Salsberry, Juan Soliz
Grade 9
Highest honors: C. Aydan Adamson, S. Ambrose Adamson, Nathan Bennett, Nathan Beringo, Rowan Bosle, Jayden Brumfield, Aaliyah Harkins, Dustin Hastings, Annaliese Herod, Daniel Hetrick, Gavin Husenits, Mason Lapana, Alexzander Lawrence, Lucas Leichter, Chance Lemley, Liam Lohr, Grace Maskil, Natasha Matusz, Chloe Mitchell, Landen Mitchell, Alexa Mori, Sydney Parker, Gabriella Pecjak, Karissa Rohrer, Alayna Simon, Ava Simons, Faith Willis
High honors: Dominic Colarusso, Kammi Collins-Woolley, Arianna Plavi
Honors: Ashante Dotson, Richard Hoyle, Elizabeth Husenits, Megan Voithofer, Bowman Wikstrom
