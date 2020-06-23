The following students of Carmichaels Area High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Christina Adams, Kiara Brozik, Kaylin Bupka, Jacob Buttermore, Taylor Christopher, Emily Conklin, Alyssa Deems, Amaris Diamond, Garrett Dice, Shea Dickey, Brandy Donaldson, Sarah Donaldson, Claire Dursa, Blanee-Jo Fabean, Alexis Feather, Abigail Fordyce, Caleb Gallagher, Leigha Helmbright, Christopher Jones, Nicholas Juliani, Matthew Kloska, Elizabeth Matyus, Logan Mayhle, Katelyn Meadows, Emily Mundell, Alexa Neely, Cole Newland, Ashlyn Penich, Autumn Phillips, Trent’nn Piper, Kaitlyn Pratt, Parker Pratt, Maria Rankin, Remington Renner, Crystal Robuck, Taggart Shea, Kylie Sinn, Steven Spehar, Victoria Sullivan, Kenna Swauger, Bradley Walker, Emily Zacoi
High honors: Brady Barnhart, Logan Campbell, Dylan Childs, Alexander Cooke, Brianna Cumberledge, Michele Daniels, Mason Faddis, Joshua Hixon, Marcus Howard, Jonathan Lilley, Chase Maskil, Savannah McCourt, Damien Plavi, John Sidebotham, Brenden Smith, Marco Soliz
Honors: Cheyenna Boring, Ethan Christopher, Nicholas Franchek, Zackery Gamble, Evin Gomez, Tristan Grim, Gavin Higginbotham, Elijah Johnston, Thomas Jordan, Emma Kapp, Hailey Kelly, Kevin Kelly, Delaney Lohr, Stephanie Pratt, Michael Robison, Jacob Stajnrajh, Avery Strope, Cameron Walker, John Wine, Carissa Zalar
Grade 11
Highest honors: Scott Adams, Peyton Armstrong, Nathaniel Bercosky, Noah Beringo, Jessi Blasinsky, Kyrstin Bowser, Anna Conard, Kloee Connelly, Robert Coss, Brianna Dulik, Madison Ellsworth, Joel Ferek, Devon Hawkins, Zachary Hillsman, Emma Holaren, Emma Hyatt, Brady Jones, Kyleigh Kozel, Sydney Kuis, Joshalyn Lilley, Remmey Lohr, Nicole Ludrosky, Jackson Machesky, Alexandra McGee, Hailey McMillen, Christian Mori, Katelynn Nutt, Gavin Pratt, Mia Ranieri, Chloe Reefer-Barnes, Selena Rex, Alexandra Reynolds, Alizah Roberts, Devin Salsberry, Esther Schmelzlen, Jacob Smith, Katie Swauger, Chad Trainor, Hunter Voithofer, Bria Whipkey, Ethan Wilczynski, Matthew Wilczynski, Nathan Wine
High honors: Cameron Barnhart, Michael David, Samuel Guesman, Donovan Hathaway, Trey Luoma, Shiann McGee, Austin Rulong, Jessica Rychtarsky, Jessica Smith, Sarah Speelman, Christian Thomas, John Vrona, Joshua Whipkey, Amber Wolff
Honors: Kaden Buttermore, Mazzie Caffrey, Ty Campbell, Trenton Eddy, Kaitlyn Hayes, Daryan Hennessey, Bailey Jones, Jason McAfee, Paige Moore, John Pease, Waddia Rafail, Alicia Riggen, April Smith, Nathan Swaney, Lucas Swartz, Hunter Thomas, Tyler Thomas, Cheyenne Victor, Jessica Welsh, Peyton Whipkey, Bryan White, McKenzie White, Ashley Yekel, Chassity Yoders
Grade 10
Highest honors: Sydney Ankrom, Christopher Barrish, Beau Batis, Brandon Bennett, Lily Bosle, Braelyn Brozik, Trenton Carter, Ainsley Chadwick, Peyton Christopher, Cara Dobish, Lauren Dobish, Caleb Dobosh, Azyah Dotson, Alyssa Ernest, Jasmine Ewing, Hannah Giles, Catherine Matyus, Emalee Mejia, Joshua Mix, Ivory Nelson, Taylor Price, Gina Reeves, Nickolas Ricco, Nicholas Sholtis, Michael Vinsick, Richard Wade, Andrew Waggett, Brooke Watters
High honors: Easton Burrie, Kaylee Campbell, Emma Childs, Destiny Daniels, Mary Deems, Reed Dice, Samantha Dulaney, Jacob Eisiminger, Barry Kubina, Drake Long, Cody McCoy, Kylie Morris, John Purcell, Destiny Schneehagen, Aliyah Thomas, Autumn Turco, Kimberly Walker, Dalton Zupper
Honors: Garrett Bogucki, Logan Conard, Makenna Corso, Victoria Enci, Erica Furlong, Tenzing Houser, Jesse Jones, Zachary Kerik, Jonathan Ochkie, Kendra Rockovich, Dylan Rohrer, Elijah Smith, Jacob Smith, Canyon Swartz, Carter Swartz, Kimberly Victor
Grade 9
Highest honors: Mikayla Andrews, Josie Barnhart, Mattison Brown, John Chadwick, Spencer Conard, Beth Cree, Madison Davis, Kendall Ellsworth, Jacob Fordyce, Landon Herod, Gracie Huggins, Marcella Hunter, Nathaniel Juliani, Macie Kraynak, Serena Makel, Rachel Marzo, Ethan Mata, Schyler Nelson, Raelyn Patterson, Dylan Peruzzi, Allison Pitcock, Grace Plavi, Ryleigh Renner, Madison Richards, Tyler Richmond, Carlee Roberts, Jacob Robison, Jonah Smith, Olivia Toth, Brookelyn Walker, Alivia Woods, Gabrielle Yazzani, Sophia Zalar
High honors: Luke Barnish, Shayden Chun, Chloe Hardin, Brayden Kelley, Keelie Kuhns, Christopher Mincer, Mattie Plavi, Haley Sanner, Mary Schmelzlen
Honors: Alec Anderson, Josephine Bainbridge, Collin Coombs, Jacob Hughes, Sebastian Kachersky, Mason Lilley, Alix Morris, Caley Nopwaskey, Caleb Phillips, Collin Purcell, Bayeza Reefer-Barnes, Ciara Riley, Darin Salsberry, Peyton Schooley, Juan Soliz
