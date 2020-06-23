The following students of Carmichaels Area Middle School were named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: C. Aydan Adamson, S. Ambrose Adamson, Nathan Bennett, Nathan Beringo, Jovi Blasinsky, Rowan Bosle, Jayden Brumfield, Dominic Colarusso, Kammi Collins-Woolley, Aaliyah Harkins, Dustin Hastings, Elizabeth Hawk, Annaliese Herod, Elysabeth Huseman, Gavin Husenits, Arianne Kotyuha, Mason Lapana, Alexzander Lawrence, Lucas Leichter, Chance Lemley, Jada Lewis, Liam Lohr, Marilyn Marody, Grace Maskil, Chloe Mitchell, Landen Mitchell, Alexa Mori, Sydney Parker, Gabriella Pecjak, Arianna Plavi, Abbigail Plumley, Karissa Rohrer, Alayna Simon, Ava Simons, Megan Voithofer, Ethan West, Bowman Wikstrom, Breanna Wiles, Faith Willis
High honors: Patience Eddy, Daniel Hetrick, Patrick Holaren, Richard Hoyle, Elizabeth Husenits, Aiden Jacoby, Anita Levers, Elizabith Lingenfield, Natasha Matusz, Robert Murphy
Honors: Dawn Berg, Rolin Burghy, Xzavier Cain, Ashante Dotson, Daniel Hennessey, Carrie Jackson, Levi Krampy, Angelina Metcalf, Gabriel Shaffer, Jalane Supler, Paige White, William White, Matthew Wilson, Ellie Wise
Grade 7
Highest honors: Camryn Anderson, Aydan Bate, Ashton Batis, Andrew Donaldson, Nathan Dursa, Seven Eddy, Caleb Enci, Karly Ernest, Dillan Fisher, John Hardin, Carson Hillsman, Ali Jacobs, Jadance Jewell, John Kraynak, Camryn Lemley, Lana Lenhart, Nickolas Lewis, Aislinn Linderman, Shane McNamara, Alexandria Miller, Allyson Pratt, Lydia Reynolds, Emily Roscoe, Bradley Schoenfeldt, Kacie Shaffer, Ava Smith, Jersey Smith, Duski Staggers, Harley Stoneking, Damian Thomas, Corey Trainor, Chasity Whipkey, Robert Wilson-Jones, Chloe Yang, Jase Zdravecky
High honors: Colin Andrews, Parker Hewitt, Zachary Murphy, Michael Oshetsky, Pacey Pratt, Dayton Reynolds, Abigale Roscoe, Kaitlyn Waggett, Tucker Whipkey
Honors: Kaylee Bialko, Erin Bivens, Braden Christopher, Jacob Deems, Kiley Glendenning, Olivia Glendenning, Daicydawn Horner, David Jaggie, Jade McKenzie, Anthony McMahon, Aden Metheny, Stephen Morgan, Ashtin Nesselroad, Codie Nutt, Joshua Ochkie, Hunter Oliver, Lane Oliver, Braedyn Wasko, Jordan Watts, Harlie Whipkey, Haylie Whipkey, Addisyn Woodward, Brandon Yekel
Grade 6
Highest honors: Brayden Andrews, Bailey Barnyak, Emma Bates, Kace Burrie, Sophia Carter, Ani Cree, Remington Crooks, Abigail Cuppett, Kaylee Dickey, Haley Hawk, Parker Jones, Evan King, Baylee Landau, Olivia Lawrence, Kenzie Lipscomb, Olivia Mata, Emma Mayhle, William Murray, Marilyn Peruzzi, Micah Pitman, Payton Plavi, Abbygail Ray, Roy Riggleman, Joshua Ross, Matthew Ruse, Jericho Schiffbauer, Mia Shirley, Adison Udovich
High honors: Bryn Blackburn, Maddix Connelly, Gage Edwards, Gage Kundly, Cooper Richards, Bailey Smith
Honors: Landon Brown, Cannon Bupka, Ryder Campbell, Kyle David, Sydney Enci, Skyler Glendenning, Landen Gorby, Hunter Kerr, Carys McConnell, Kylie Mitchell, Marlena Neff, Suzanne Oshetsky, Olivia Price, Kaylie Rahl, Jacob Rex, Jonathan Sebulsky, Andrew Tasker, Brady Thomas, Kaylyn Thomas, Michael Wachinski, Matthew Yeager
