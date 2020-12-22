The following students of Carmichaels Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the first nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Aydan Bate, Ashton Batis, Andrew Donaldson, Nathan Dursa, Ali Jacobs, Jadance Jewell, John Kraynak, Camryn Lemley, Lana Lenhart, Nickolas Lewis, Aislinn Linderman, Shane McNamara, Alexandria Miller, Kacie Shaffer, Ava Smith, Duski Staggers, Corey Trainor, Chloe Yang, Jase Zdravecky
High honors: Camryn Anderson, Caleb Enci, Olivia Glendenning, Allyson Pratt, Pacey Pratt, Jersey Smith
Honors: Colin Andrews, Erin Bivens, Braden Christopher, Karly Ernest, Dillan Fisher, John Hardin, Parker Hewitt, Carson Hillsman, David Jaggie, Kyrashawn Kubina, Zachary Murphy, Ashtin Nesselroad, Codie Nutt, Hunter Oliver, Lydia Reynolds, Harley Stoneking, Kaitlyn Waggett, Chasity Whipkey, Robert Wilson-Jones, Addisyn Woodward
Grade 7
Highest honors: Bailey Barnyak, Emma Bates, Micah Clarke, Ani Cree, Kaylee Dickey, Parker Jones, Baylee Landau, Olivia Mata, Payton Plavi, Roy Riggleman, Jericho Schiffbauer, Mia Shirley, Brady Thomas, Adison Udovich
High honors: Sophia Carter, Evan King, Carys McConnell, Abbygail Ray, Joshua Ross
Honors: Brayden Andrews, Landon Brown, Kace Burrie, Remington Crooks, Abigail Cuppett, Shaley Glover, Kenzie Lipscomb, Emma Mayhle, Marilyn Peruzzi, Matthew Ruse
Grade 6
Highest honors: James Caffrey-Baucum, Elan Caldwell, Trinity Conard, Isiah Currey, Ruah Dobosh, Taylor Giles, Lillian Hardy, Malanna Hertig, Cole Jackson, Briana Landau, Connor Lapana, Stephen Lewis, Reese Marzo, Scott Maskil, Sydney Miller, Phoebe Mitchell, Anthony Post, Shalyn Pyle, Katelynn Schoenfeldt, Hailey Stanko, Abigail Stewart, Zachary Stewart, Paxton Wade, Brenna Walker, Hayden Yeager
High honors: Aubrey Christopher, Austin Giles, Ryder Krieg, Sydon Myers, Kyleigh Sands, Madilyn Simons
Honors: Chase Ankrom, Emma Arbogast, Aiyanna Fenning, Charles Koz
