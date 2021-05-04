The following students of Carmichaels Area Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the third nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Camryn Anderson, Colin Andrews, Aydan Bate, Ashton Batis, Andrew Donaldson, Nathan Dursa, Caleb Enci, Olivia Glendenning, Parker Hewitt, Carson Hillsman, Ali Jacobs, Jadance Jewell, John Kraynak, Camryn Lemley, Nickolas Lewis, Aislinn Linderman, Shane McNamara, Alexandria Miller, Michael Oshetsky, Allyson Pratt, Kacie Shaffer, Ava Smith, Jersey Smith, Duski Staggers, Robert Wilson-Jones, Chloe Yang, Jase Zdravecky
High honors: Jacob Deems, Kyrashawn Kubina, Hunter Oliver, Pacey Pratt, Dayton Reynolds, Harley Stoneking
Honors: Braden Christopher, Karly Ernest, Dillan Fisher, Kiley Glendenning, Lana Lenhart, Anthony McMahon, Zachary Murphy, Ashtin Nesselroad, Bradley Schoenfeldt, Malaya Shreve, Corey Trainor, Jordan Watts, Chasity Whipkey, Tucker Whipkey, Addisyn Woodward
Grade 7
Highest honors: Brayden Andrews, Bailey Barnyak, Emma Bates, Landon Brown, Micah Clarke, Ani Cree, Remington Crooks, Kaylee Dickey, Shaley Glover, Parker Jones, Baylee Landau, Olivia Lawrence, Olivia Mata, Marilyn Peruzzi, Payton Plavi, Abbygail Ray, Roy Riggleman, Joshua Ross, Matthew Ruse, Jericho Schiffbauer, Mia Shirley, Adison Udovich
High honors: Sophia Carter, Kenzie Lipscomb
Honors: Cannon Bupka, Kace Burrie, Abigail Cuppett, Kyle David, Gage Edwards, Sydney Enci, Hunter Kerr, Evan King, Gage Kundly, Kylie Mitchell, William Murray, Suzanne Oshetsky, Cooper Richards, Kaylyn Thomas, Matthew Yeager
Grade 6
Highest honors: Elan Caldwell, Trinity Conard, Isiah Currey, Ruah Dobosh, Malanna Hertig, Briana Landau, Connor Lapana, Reese Marzo, Scott Maskil, Sydney Miller, Phoebe Mitchell, Katelynn Schoenfeldt, Payton Smith, Zachary Stewart, Alexander Toth, Paxton Wade, Brenna Walker, Hayden Yeager
High honors: Luke Donaldson, Charles Kozy, Stephen Lewis, Anthony Post, Shalyn Pyle, Hailey Stanko
Honors: Corran Ahrends, James Caffrey-Bauman, Aubrey Christopher, Calli Eddy, Austin Giles, Taylor Giles, Lillian Hardy, Cole Jackson, Ryder Krieg, Mario Pascuzzo, Madilyn Simons, Abigail Stewart, Trenton Stone, Avery Voithofer
