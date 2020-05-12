The following students of Frazier High School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Gabrielle Alekson, Dedric Allamon, Ryan Balentine, John Booley, Briana Broadwater, Austin Brundege, Thomas Clark, Levi Clausner, Emi Curcio, Cole Davies, Thomas Davies, Izabele Deluca, Elyse Elliott, Kenadi Erdely, Kayla Hartman, Matthew Ingram, Juliann Johnson, Kean Kearney, Mackenzie Kelly, Staci Kmetz, Daniel Kordich, Isabella Kudyba, Thayne Lawrence, Hattie Lindey, Lisa Norquist, Raven Novak, Nathan Sager, Riley Scott, Emily Secrest, Sierra Seman, Sadie Shahan, Joshua Skotnicki, Lindsey Somers, Nathan Stefancik, Mattison Thomas, Briona Thompson, Jennifer Tyler, Sydney Varga, Quinn Whitehead, Aeryal Workman
High honors: Katelyn Balog, Kathryn Barch, Jordan Bartolozzi, Cianna Dillon, Elizabeth Dulla, Logan Hartman, Leah Hayes, Jensen Kubina, Joseph Maczko, Patrick Medina-Collazo, Seth Morgan, Robert Murphy, Alyssa O’Neil, Emily Patch, Heidi Shea, Dylan Slebodnik, Taylor Swank, Joshua Weister, Justin Youger
Honors: Mackenzie Astle, Bobby Boggs, Joseph Hall, Isaac Hoffman, Austin Leonard, Shane Mcgavitt, Gwenna Miller, Victoria Plummer, Alex Poorbaugh
Grade 11
Highest honors: Karissa Attanucci, Jada Bachner, Lauren Bilski, Jordin Brundege, Jacob Celaschi, Angela Ciliberti, Kyla Clark, Emily Cottle, Allison Cramer, Jenna Dale, Payton Domonkos, Rylee Evans, Kenneth Fine, Claire Giovannelli, Dajanell Hallam, Colby Hawker, Chase Hazelbaker, Skylar Hone, Matthew Kordich, Mac Lemley, Samuel Leonard, Lauren Leone, Christian Little, Alexis Lovis, Braeden Marton, Caleb Massey, Janelle Matty, Mckenzie Miller, Maria Moon, Owen Newcomer, Nicholas Novak, Aidan Shetterly, Nicholas Sinal, Jocelyn Stefancik, Makenna Stefancik, Payton Strickler, Ciera Sullivan, Russel Sveda, Brigette Thompson, Riley Timms, Zoe Von Bergen
High honors: Robert Acklin, Colton Arison, Ian Baccino, Jai’Lah Belt, Tina Chen, Madison Davis, Grace Finfrock, Peyton Frampton, Garrett Hall, John Ingram, Chloe King, Jacob Kordich, Jonathan Kubitza, Makiah Kuritz, Madison Meissonier, Caleb Rachocki, Luke Santo, Kaelyn Shaporka, Noah Sosnak, Justin Sundstrom, Wayne Taranto, Devon Zeletski
Honors: Alexander Bilohlavek, Isabella Bradberry, Tabitha Gregory, Jake Lemley, Emily Loughman, Christian Mingrino, Thomas Morris, Morgan Perry, Kendall Shaporka, Zander Workman
Grade 10
Highest honors: Zoe Adams, Bria Bachurski, Elizabeth Carroll, Releigh Clark, Sage Cunningham, Sara Davies, Delanie Day, Dominick Dorcon, Kaitlyn Fulmer, Brian Gardner, Sage Harger, Kaleb Higbee, Leah Hutchinson, Timothy Katic, Brianna Keffer, Ginya Lombard, Heath Magiske Treadwell, Ryan Mcwilliams, Cole Milto, Anthony Muccioli, Aaron Panepinto, Wayne Peffer, Katelyn Power, Abigail Scott, Ashley Secrest, Alivia Shepler, Olivia Sobek, Anna Stewart, Jacob Thomas, Morgan Toth, Noah Usher, Nicolas Vitale, Victoria Washinski, Zane Whitehead
High honors: Brayden Boggs, Brendan Krall, Emma Maczko, Johnathan Markinack, Shayne Mcquillis, Jenna Nicklow, Isabella Plummer, Alexandra Pohodich, Wesley Selinger, Reese Smith, Morgan Steindl, Kiara Sumrok, Cameron Timko, Victoria Twigg, Maggie Varndell, Abbigail Zeletski
Honors: Leah Courie, Trent Hayes, Cody Hennessey, Colton Hennessey, Erin Higbee, Carley Kennedy, Connor Kmetz, Kassidi Kolano, Ian Lombardo, Gabryelle Martin, Christa Matush, Eliza Newcomer, Noah Ritchie
Grade 9
Highest honors: Grace Adametz, Adriana Angelo, Brooke Attanucci, Madison Bednar, Madison Blotzer, Sierra Bowers, Nathaniel Chamberlain, Maria Felsher, Connor Ferguson, Jack Francis, Lucas Giovannelli, Jensyn Hartman, Haley Hayes, Isabella Kunder, Kacie Lombard, Scott Marks, Andrew Mcwilliams, Olivia Morgan, Kaleb Phillips, Sydney Polkabla, Braylin Salisbury, Madison Stefancik, Trystan Strickler, Brittney Thomas, Delaney Warnick, Michael Weister
High honors: Joseph Clay, Sean Coliny, Ethan Lester, Kayla Loomis, Jaedyn Marish, Morgan Patterson, Randy Pellick, John Valari
Honors: Emma Evans, Madison Kopsack, Bonnie Little, Kolton Lynch, Kadi Madden, Alaya Selinger, Jay Thompson
