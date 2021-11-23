The following students of Frazier High School were named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Zoe Adams, Bria Bachurski, Brayden Boggs, Elizabeth Carroll, Sage Cunningham, Sara Davies, Delanie Day, Alina Dinert, Dominick Dorcon, Brian Gardner, Sage Harger, Colton Hennessey, Kaleb Higbee, Leah Hollis, Leah Hutchinson, Timothy Katic, Brianna Keffer, Kassidi Kolano, Brendan Krall, Ginya Lombard, Heath Magiske Treadwell, Johnathan Markinack, Ryan McWilliams, Anthony Muccioli, Eliza Newcomer, Jenna Nicklow, Aaron Panepinto, Wayne A. Peffer III., Katelyn Power, Abigail Scott, Ashley Secrest, Wesley Selinger, Alivia Shepler, Reese Smith, Olivia Sobek, Morgan Steindl, Anna Stewart, Jacob Thomas, Morgan Toth, Victoria Twigg, Noah Usher, Maggie Varndell, Nicolas Vitale, Victoria Washinski, Zane Whitehead, Abbigail Zeletski, Devon Zeletski
High honors: Hailey Bolen, Releigh Clark, Kaitlyn Fulmer, Erin Higbee, Carley Kennedy, Wesley Lashendock, Emma Maczko, Gabryelle Martin, Savannah Maust, Kyleigh Mcgee, Shayne McQuillis, Alexandra Pohodich, Noah Ritchie
Honors: Brayden Baccino, Fayth Bolen, Nathan Dale, Luke Eichler, Connor Kmetz, Ian Lombardo, Abigayle Mansberry, Daniel Olbrys, Gabriel Stark, Kiara Sumrok, Isaac Thomas, Cameron Timko
Grade 11
Highest honors: Grace Adametz, Adriana Angelo, Brooke Attanucci, Madison Bednar, Madison Blotzer, Sierra Bowers, Nathaniel Chamberlain, Joseph Clay, Emma Evans, Maria Felsher, Jack D. Francis III., Lucas Giovannelli, Jensyn Hartman, Haley Hayes, Bonnie Little, Kacie Lombard, Kayla Loomis, Scott Marks, Andrew McWilliams, Olivia Morgan, Sheila Nixon, Michael Overly, Morgan Patterson, Randy R. Pellick III., Kaleb Phillips, Sydney Polkabla, Braylin Salisbury, Madison Stefancik, Brittney Thomas, John D. Valari Jr., Delaney Warnick, Michael Weister
High honors: Matthew Kaminsky, Elijah Keaton, Madison Kopsack, Nicholas Kordich, Ethan Lester, Jaedyn Marish, Jay Thompson
Honors: Joardan Beregi, Logan Butcher, Bridgette Campbell, Matthew A. Etling Jr., Kolton Lynch, Jermiah Oldham, Lucas Roebuck, Alaya Selinger, Ethan Snyder, Trystan Strickler, Owen Timms
Grade 10
Highest honors: Brock Alekson, Faith Bachinski, Makaylah Bailey, Gregory S. Beal III., Samantha Bock, Tyler Clark, Claire Domonkos, Taylor Hazelbaker, Joshua Higbee, Ethan Hoffman, Brianna Krall, Karmen Kudyba, Rune Lawrence, Victoria Martin, Ethan Marton, Samantha Matty, Alexis Murphy, Kenzyee Murphy, Nicole Palmer, Talia Rishel, Madison Ritz, Elisabeth Santo, Brennen Stewart, Mercedes Timms, Caylee Vandivner, Paige Varga, Haleigh Workman, Molly Yauch
High honors: Isabel Angelo, Samuel Butts, George R. Clark III., Katelyn Gates, Breanna Gibson, Seth Haller, Madison Kessler, Alexander Mashburn, Josiash Strickler, Benjamin Torruiso, Chloe Wingrove
Honors: Nixen Erdely, Kaytlynn Firestone, Meah Fouch, Jayden Gardner, Miranda Gripp, Adam Kortina, Dylan Lynch, Madison Mayle, Emma McAfee, Gavin Sinal, Domenic Taranto, Ram Ten
Grade 9
Highest honors: Brayden Basso, Aubrey Baumiller, Emilia Bednar, Olivia Brasil-Paroda, Ryan Celashi, Alissa Duncan, Olivia Girasia, Conlan Higbee, Lanie Howard, Myleigh Mashburn, Ian McQuillis, Benjamin McWilliams, Sophia Mosser, Krishna Patel, Luca Ritchie, Zakary Thompson, Aden Valari, Sadie Varndell
High honors: Abby Adams, Frank Cassin, Kelsey Coppetti, Caleb Enci, Riley Frie,l Aidan Hardy, Gracen Hartman, Tanner Hayes, Dylan Keilbach, Alauna Kessler, Emma Kortina, Ava Mosser, Anna Newcomer, Robert Ohler, Claire Puskar, Abigail Sinal, Travis Smith, Chelsea VanDivner, Trey Whitehead
Honors: Andrew W. Bandish IV.,Taryn Bateman, Addison Day, Preston Dermont, Elisabeth Keaton, Danielle Reynolds, Grace Vaugn
