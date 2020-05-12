The following students of Frazier Middle School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Brock Alekson, Isabel Angelo, Faith Bachinski, Samantha Bock, Tyler Clark, Claire Domonkos, Karmen Kudyba, Rune Lawrence, Victoria Martin, Alexander Mashburn, Samantha Matty, Talia Rishel, Madison Ritz, Elisabeth Santo, Brennen Stewart, Mercedes Timms, Paige Varga, Austin Wilson, Hayleigh Workman
High honors: Makaylah Bailey, Gregory Beal, Logan Brown, Samuel Butts, George Clark, Nixen Erdely, Savannah Ford, Katelyn Gates, Breanna Gibson, Miranda Gripp, Taylor Hazelbaker, Joshua Higbee, Ethan Hoffman, Madison Kessler, Brianna Krall, Dylan Lynch, Ethan Marton, Madison Mayle, Emma Mcafee, Kenzyee Murphy, Nicole Palmer, Sara Stangroom, Domenic Taranto, Shaylin Tennant, Chloe Wingrove, Molly Yauch
Honors: Kody Bella, Landon Finfrock, Meah Fouch, Seth Haller, Landon Hough, Adam Kortina, Becca Martin, Gabriella Mcgavitt, Isabella Mosser, Alexis Murphy, Brandon Rapchak, Bruno Sammartino
Grade 7
Highest honors: Emilia Bednar, Jonah Erdely, Conlan Higbee, Ava Mosser, Sadie Varndell
High honors: Brayden Basso, Aubrey Baumiller, Olivia Brasil-Paroda, Frank Cassin, Ryan Celaschi, Kelsey Coppetti, Alissa Duncan, Olivia Girasia, Tanner Hayes, Myleigh Mashburn, Ian Mcquillis, Benjamin Mcwilliams, Sophia Mosser, Anna Newcomer, Robert Ohler, Krishna Patel, Claire Puskar, Danielle Reynolds, Aden Valari
Honors: Jackson Angelo, Dagan Baccino, Andrew Bandish, Addison Day, Aidan Hardy, Dylan Keilbach, Alauna Kessler, Emma Kortina, Ashton Oldham, Luca Ritchie, Travis Smith, Zakary Thompson, Chelsea Van Divner, Trey Whitehead
Grade 6
Highest honors: Carter Allen, Alyssa Blair, Jackson Blaney, Jayanna Ciferno, Ava Clausner, Cora Deller, Peyton Farmer, Colby Ferguson, Nash Fouch, Chase Fulmer, Makenna Gourn, Gracieanna Grimes, Chloe Harger, Mia Johnston, Elizabeth Katic, Madeline Kordich, Sophia Kudyba, Nathaniel Lion, Madelyn Marks, Tanner Merrill, Tyler Morrison, Hailey Osman, Eddie Palmer, Jenna Pellick, Kaden Phillips, Ethan Roebuck, Lucas Salaway, Madelyn Salisbury, Katelynn Tennant, Paloma Warner, Alyssa Winland
High honors: Scott Brundege, Malana Burton, Eli Cernuska, Maddox Davis, Lucas Denitti, Derek Diamond, Jacob Fabus, Alexander Gastner, Noah Gourn, Tanner Haller, Jacob Hennessey, Bella Kerestes, Brooke Krall, Mikayla Lester, Gracie Liptak, Chelsie Lombard, Lola Lombard, Seth Mccorry, Katie Orsini, Christopher Petruska, Addison Schultz, Tiffany Thomas, Eric Vano, Anna Vitale, Owen Wilson, Kami Workman, Allie Yauch
Honors: Vanessa Ankrom, Cole Britt, Christopher Coneway, Eric Coneway, Heidi Cottle, Lincoln Dye, Nicholas Makarsky, Kevin Medina-Collazo, Jacob Newman, Mason Ritz, Mia Roebuck, Alex Selinger, Jason Swaney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.