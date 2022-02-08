The following students of Frazier Middle School were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Alyssa E. Blair, Jackson J. Blaney, Scott E. Brundege Jr., Malana J. Burton, Ava E. Clausner, Jonah S. Erdely, Peyton R. Farmer, Chase A. Fulmer, Makenna E. Gourn, Gracieana P. Grimes, Chloe M. Harger, Mia G. Johnston, Elizabeth A. Katic, Madeline E. Kordich, Brooke F. Krall, Nathaniel A. Lion, Chelsie A. Lombard, Tanner D. Merrill, Tyler G. Morrison, Hailey M. Osman, Eddie M. Palmer, Jenna D. Pellick, Ethan M. Roebuck, Lucas E. Salaway, Madelyn G. Salisbury, Alex I. Selinger, Anna L. Vitale, Paloma J. Warner, Alyssa J. Winland, Kami R. Workman
High honors: Carter I. Allen, Eli J. Cernuska, Jayanna L. Ciferno, Faithlynn N. Clark, Lucas M. Denitti, Colby J. Ferguson, Hunter A. Garofalo, Alexander A. Gastner, Noah R. Gourn, Tanner R. Haller, Noah N. Hawker, Bella K. Kerestes, Sophia M. Kudyba, Lola S. Lombard, Madelyn L. Marks, Seth T. Mccorry, Zoey L. Miller, Katie N. Orsini, Kaden D. Phillips, Mia R. Roebuck, Addison L. Schultz, Katelynn M. Tennant, Rory N. Williams, Allie E. Yauch
Honors: Jackson S. Angelo, Christopher A. Coneway, Haley M. Firestone, Jacob L. Hennessey, Blake A. Hollis, Mikayla J. Lester, Elliott M. Loughman, Kevin E. Medina-Collazo, Jacob L. Newman, Christopher M. Petruska, Laila C. Pritts, Jason R. Swaney, Tiffany E. Thomas
Grade 7
Highest honors: Gavin L. Adametz, Brant M. Alekson, Delani R. Anderson, Mya L. Atkinson, Vivian L. Brasil- Paroda, Brandon P. Gardner, Jewel I. Gardner, Alissa C. Lane, Madison L. Philburn, Grace A. Polkabla, Kaitlynn R. Porter, Ethan A. Tabaj, Colby S. Thomas, Olivia M. Vejar, Mia A. West, Madison L. Wren
High honors: Addison J. Allamon, Mackenzie A. Baumiller, Mark J. Bernot Ii, Wyatt E. Bolen, Chase R. Celaschi, Emma E. Chuboy, Austin R. Evans, Arianna E. Gastner, Raelynn J. Haskins, Addison M. Hiles, Scarlet J. Kunder, Lola M. Marish, Evelyn L. Mcwilliams, James E. Piersol, Jenna L. Reed, Brant T. Rice, Brady S. Secrest, Chase M. Smith, Jaelynne Yandura
Honors: Alexander J. Hickman Allison M. Keffer, Bryce M. Leachman, Logan J. Mattay, Adalynn P. Miller, Allie R. Monack, Madison T. Rapchak, Jayden C. Rothey, John D. Sinchar, Noah R. Varga
Grade 6
Highest honors: Martin J. Diamond, Benjamin A. Domonkos, Caleb E. Drury, Connor J. Hardy, Caleb T. Hixenbaugh, Khloe V. Howard, John N. Mai, Owen M. Searcy, Race T. Smith
High honors: Alexys J. Albright, Ethan J. Argot, Caden R. Biddle, Alivia M. Blair, Cooper J. Blaney, Clea J. Bozek, Pierre M. Defelice Iii., Trenton X. Duncan, Emmett J. Erdely, Emma C. Estrada, Morgan L. Fisher, Gracie R. Garofalo , Logan J. Hall, Evan C. Hoffman, Colt E. Kerestes, Josie A. Kieta, Bryson A. King, Alexis P. Knopsnider, Cameron D. Mcmanus, Cooper R. Mcmasters, Kayla R. Medina-Collazo, Landen R. Newman, Taylor A. Opalenik, Alexis G. Rishel, Mitchell Salko Jr., Aaron J. Smith, Ava C. Smith, Logan I. Solomon, Ethan G. Utz, Cameron T. Williams
Honors: Alyssa M. Berish, Sheila M. Clark, Ethen C. Dye, Sophia C. Fartini, Markieann M. Firestone, Aaden T. Galla, Lucas B. Gibson, Jaden M. Gollihue, Ethan D. Hawker, Dillon M. Leska, Joshua E. Lester, Camrin J. Lindsey, Eli S. Morris, Landon M. Petruska , Hunter G. Schneider, Nicholas A. Siano, Zoey A. Zurenski
