The following students of Frazier Middle School were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:

Grade 8

Highest honors: Alyssa E. Blair, Jackson J. Blaney, Scott E. Brundege Jr., Malana J. Burton, Ava E. Clausner, Jonah S. Erdely, Peyton R. Farmer, Chase A. Fulmer, Makenna E. Gourn, Gracieana P. Grimes, Chloe M. Harger, Mia G. Johnston, Elizabeth A. Katic, Madeline E. Kordich, Brooke F. Krall, Nathaniel A. Lion, Chelsie A. Lombard, Tanner D. Merrill, Tyler G. Morrison, Hailey M. Osman, Eddie M. Palmer, Jenna D. Pellick, Ethan M. Roebuck, Lucas E. Salaway, Madelyn G. Salisbury, Alex I. Selinger, Anna L. Vitale, Paloma J. Warner, Alyssa J. Winland, Kami R. Workman

High honors: Carter I. Allen, Eli J. Cernuska, Jayanna L. Ciferno, Faithlynn N. Clark, Lucas M. Denitti, Colby J. Ferguson, Hunter A. Garofalo, Alexander A. Gastner, Noah R. Gourn, Tanner R. Haller, Noah N. Hawker, Bella K. Kerestes, Sophia M. Kudyba, Lola S. Lombard, Madelyn L. Marks, Seth T. Mccorry, Zoey L. Miller, Katie N. Orsini, Kaden D. Phillips, Mia R. Roebuck, Addison L. Schultz, Katelynn M. Tennant, Rory N. Williams, Allie E. Yauch

Honors: Jackson S. Angelo, Christopher A. Coneway, Haley M. Firestone, Jacob L. Hennessey, Blake A. Hollis, Mikayla J. Lester, Elliott M. Loughman, Kevin E. Medina-Collazo, Jacob L. Newman, Christopher M. Petruska, Laila C. Pritts, Jason R. Swaney, Tiffany E. Thomas

Grade 7

Highest honors: Gavin L. Adametz, Brant M. Alekson, Delani R. Anderson, Mya L. Atkinson, Vivian L. Brasil- Paroda, Brandon P. Gardner, Jewel I. Gardner, Alissa C. Lane, Madison L. Philburn, Grace A. Polkabla, Kaitlynn R. Porter, Ethan A. Tabaj, Colby S. Thomas, Olivia M. Vejar, Mia A. West, Madison L. Wren

High honors: Addison J. Allamon, Mackenzie A. Baumiller, Mark J. Bernot Ii, Wyatt E. Bolen, Chase R. Celaschi, Emma E. Chuboy, Austin R. Evans, Arianna E. Gastner, Raelynn J. Haskins, Addison M. Hiles, Scarlet J. Kunder, Lola M. Marish, Evelyn L. Mcwilliams, James E. Piersol, Jenna L. Reed, Brant T. Rice, Brady S. Secrest, Chase M. Smith, Jaelynne Yandura

Honors: Alexander J. Hickman Allison M. Keffer, Bryce M. Leachman, Logan J. Mattay, Adalynn P. Miller, Allie R. Monack, Madison T. Rapchak, Jayden C. Rothey, John D. Sinchar, Noah R. Varga

Grade 6

Highest honors: Martin J. Diamond, Benjamin A. Domonkos, Caleb E. Drury, Connor J. Hardy, Caleb T. Hixenbaugh, Khloe V. Howard, John N. Mai, Owen M. Searcy, Race T. Smith

High honors: Alexys J. Albright, Ethan J. Argot, Caden R. Biddle, Alivia M. Blair, Cooper J. Blaney, Clea J. Bozek, Pierre M. Defelice Iii., Trenton X. Duncan, Emmett J. Erdely, Emma C. Estrada, Morgan L. Fisher, Gracie R. Garofalo , Logan J. Hall, Evan C. Hoffman, Colt E. Kerestes, Josie A. Kieta, Bryson A. King, Alexis P. Knopsnider, Cameron D. Mcmanus, Cooper R. Mcmasters, Kayla R. Medina-Collazo, Landen R. Newman, Taylor A. Opalenik, Alexis G. Rishel, Mitchell Salko Jr., Aaron J. Smith, Ava C. Smith, Logan I. Solomon, Ethan G. Utz, Cameron T. Williams

Honors: Alyssa M. Berish, Sheila M. Clark, Ethen C. Dye, Sophia C. Fartini, Markieann M. Firestone, Aaden T. Galla, Lucas B. Gibson, Jaden M. Gollihue, Ethan D. Hawker, Dillon M. Leska, Joshua E. Lester, Camrin J. Lindsey, Eli S. Morris, Landon M. Petruska , Hunter G. Schneider, Nicholas A. Siano, Zoey A. Zurenski

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.