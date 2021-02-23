The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:

Grade 12

Highest honors: Zachary Allamon, Ava Fetsko, Caroline Konieczny, Taylor Ramsey, Anthony Shinkle, Kennedi Stocky, Matti Trimbath

Honors: Jonathan Buckel

Grade 11

Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Benjamin Costello, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Olivia Martin, Jeramy O’Wade, Morgan Sandzimier, Katie Shinkle, Cullen Verbus, Kharisma Zylka

High honors: Kaitlin Koresko, Evan Reese

Honors: Faith Casteel, Ty Croftcheck

Grade 10

Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Amanda Hoffer, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Gracie Rodriguez, Travis Skovira, Maia Stevenson, Christian Stockey, Colin Truran

High honors: Aaron Garsteck

Honors: Nicholas Antol, Braydon Curry, Benjamine Tinkey

Grade 9

Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Thomas Kolencik

Grade 8

Highest honors: Giana Holonich

High honors: Ethan Harner

Grade 7

Highest honors: Marcus Cooper, Luke Kalivoda, Amber Karas, Riley Zimmerman

High honors: Elianna Gadd, Cru Kazmierczak, Robert Shaw

Honors: Dominic Black, Seth Dolan, Nico Herman, Hunter Konieczny, Mason Swenglish

