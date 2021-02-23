The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Zachary Allamon, Ava Fetsko, Caroline Konieczny, Taylor Ramsey, Anthony Shinkle, Kennedi Stocky, Matti Trimbath
Honors: Jonathan Buckel
Grade 11
Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Benjamin Costello, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Olivia Martin, Jeramy O’Wade, Morgan Sandzimier, Katie Shinkle, Cullen Verbus, Kharisma Zylka
High honors: Kaitlin Koresko, Evan Reese
Honors: Faith Casteel, Ty Croftcheck
Grade 10
Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Amanda Hoffer, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Gracie Rodriguez, Travis Skovira, Maia Stevenson, Christian Stockey, Colin Truran
High honors: Aaron Garsteck
Honors: Nicholas Antol, Braydon Curry, Benjamine Tinkey
Grade 9
Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Thomas Kolencik
Grade 8
Highest honors: Giana Holonich
High honors: Ethan Harner
Grade 7
Highest honors: Marcus Cooper, Luke Kalivoda, Amber Karas, Riley Zimmerman
High honors: Elianna Gadd, Cru Kazmierczak, Robert Shaw
Honors: Dominic Black, Seth Dolan, Nico Herman, Hunter Konieczny, Mason Swenglish
