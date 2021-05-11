The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Zachary Allamon, Ava Fetsko, Caroline Konieczny, Anthony Shinkle, Kennedi Stocky, Matti Trimbath
High honors: Taylor Ramsey
Grade 11
Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Benjamin Costello, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Jeramy O’Wade, Morgan Sandzimier, Katie Shinkle, Kharisma Zylka
High honors: Olivia Martin, Cullen Verbus
Grade 10
Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Travis Skovira, Maia Stevenson, Christian Stockey, Colin Truran
High honors: Aaron Garsteck, Amanda Hoffer, Gracie Rodriguez, Benjamine Tinkey
Honors: Evan Bower, Sabrina Kolencik
Grade 9
Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Thomas Kolencik
High honors: Tessa O’Nell
Honors: William Schwarz
Grade 8
Highest honors: Giana Holonich
High honors: Ethan Harner
Grade 7
Highest honors: Luke Kalivoda, Amber Karas, Cru Kazmierczak, Riley Zimmerman
High honors: Marcus Cooper, Seth Dolan, Mason Swenglish
Honors: Elianna Gadd, Carrie Jones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.