The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:

Grade 12

Highest honors: Zachary Allamon, Ava Fetsko, Caroline Konieczny, Anthony Shinkle, Kennedi Stocky, Matti Trimbath

High honors: Taylor Ramsey

Grade 11

Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Benjamin Costello, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Jeramy O’Wade, Morgan Sandzimier, Katie Shinkle, Kharisma Zylka

High honors: Olivia Martin, Cullen Verbus

Grade 10

Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Travis Skovira, Maia Stevenson, Christian Stockey, Colin Truran

High honors: Aaron Garsteck, Amanda Hoffer, Gracie Rodriguez, Benjamine Tinkey

Honors: Evan Bower, Sabrina Kolencik

Grade 9

Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Thomas Kolencik

High honors: Tessa O’Nell

Honors: William Schwarz

Grade 8

Highest honors: Giana Holonich

High honors: Ethan Harner

Grade 7

Highest honors: Luke Kalivoda, Amber Karas, Cru Kazmierczak, Riley Zimmerman

High honors: Marcus Cooper, Seth Dolan, Mason Swenglish

Honors: Elianna Gadd, Carrie Jones

