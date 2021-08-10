The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:

Grade 12

Highest honors: Zachary Allamon, Caroline Konieczny, Kennedi Stockey

High honors: Taylor Ramsey, Anthony Shinkle, Matti Trimbath

Honors: Ava Fetsko

Grade 11

Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Benjamin Costello, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Jeramy O’Wade, Morgan Sandzimier, Katie Shinkle, Kharisma Zylka

High honors: Kaitlin Koresko, Olivia Martin

Honors: Natalie Burkland, Cullen Verbus

Grade 10

Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Amanda Hoffer, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Gracie Rodriguez, Travis Skovira, Maia Stevenson, Christian Stockey, Colin Truran

High honors: Sabrina Kolencik

Honors: Aaron Garsteck, Angolena Liscio, Benjamine Tinkey

Grade 9

Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Thomas Kolencik

Grade 8

Highest honors: Giana Holonich

High honors: Ethan Harner

Honors: Alexander Hilling, Bella Kern

Grade 7

Highest honors: Luke Kalivoda, Amber Karas, Cru Kazmierczak, Riley Zimmerman

High honors: Marcus Cooper, Seth Dolan, Carrie Jones, Mason Swenglish

Honors: Elianna Gadd, Madison Waggett

