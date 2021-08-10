The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Zachary Allamon, Caroline Konieczny, Kennedi Stockey
High honors: Taylor Ramsey, Anthony Shinkle, Matti Trimbath
Honors: Ava Fetsko
Grade 11
Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Benjamin Costello, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Jeramy O’Wade, Morgan Sandzimier, Katie Shinkle, Kharisma Zylka
High honors: Kaitlin Koresko, Olivia Martin
Honors: Natalie Burkland, Cullen Verbus
Grade 10
Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Amanda Hoffer, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Gracie Rodriguez, Travis Skovira, Maia Stevenson, Christian Stockey, Colin Truran
High honors: Sabrina Kolencik
Honors: Aaron Garsteck, Angolena Liscio, Benjamine Tinkey
Grade 9
Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Thomas Kolencik
Grade 8
Highest honors: Giana Holonich
High honors: Ethan Harner
Honors: Alexander Hilling, Bella Kern
Grade 7
Highest honors: Luke Kalivoda, Amber Karas, Cru Kazmierczak, Riley Zimmerman
High honors: Marcus Cooper, Seth Dolan, Carrie Jones, Mason Swenglish
Honors: Elianna Gadd, Madison Waggett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.