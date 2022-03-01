The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Benjamin Costello, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Olivia Martin, Jeramy O’Wade, Evan Reese, Katie Shinkle, Colin Truran, Cullen Verbus, Kharisma Zylka
High honors: Joshua Bass, Logan Johnson, Morgan Sandzimier,
Honors: Faith Casteel
Grade 11
Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Aaron Garsteck, Amanda Hoffer, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Gracie Rodriguez, Maia Stevenson
High honors: Evan Bower, Benjamine Tinkey
Honors: Nicholas Antol, Braydon Curry, Christian Stockey
Grade 10
Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Thomas Kolencik, Tessa O’Nell
High honors: Halee Hart
Grade 9
Highest honors: Ivy Flesik, Ethan Harner, Giana Holonich, Elias Martin, Michael Miller, Jacob Nobili-Palm
Honors: Sarah Konieczny
Grade 8
Highest honors: Katelyn Bennett, Elianna Gadd, Luke Kalivoda, Amber Karas, Cru Kazmierczak, Mazzy Tomallo, Riley Zimmerman
High honors: Eva Anderson, Marcus Cooper, Seth Dolan, Madison Waggett
Honors: Jenna Buchheit, Carrie Ann Jones, Robert Shaw
Grade 7
Highest honors: Troy Hoffer, Riley Knizner, Mason Speeney
High honors: Samara Gray, Khalia Zylka
Honors: Jacob Keffer, Jayda Key, Jaidyn Rolla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.