The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:

Grade 12

Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Benjamin Costello, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Olivia Martin, Jeramy O’Wade, Evan Reese, Katie Shinkle, Colin Truran, Cullen Verbus, Kharisma Zylka

High honors: Joshua Bass, Logan Johnson, Morgan Sandzimier,

Honors: Faith Casteel

Grade 11

Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Aaron Garsteck, Amanda Hoffer, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Gracie Rodriguez, Maia Stevenson

High honors: Evan Bower, Benjamine Tinkey

Honors: Nicholas Antol, Braydon Curry, Christian Stockey

Grade 10

Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Thomas Kolencik, Tessa O’Nell

High honors: Halee Hart

Grade 9

Highest honors: Ivy Flesik, Ethan Harner, Giana Holonich, Elias Martin, Michael Miller, Jacob Nobili-Palm

Honors: Sarah Konieczny

Grade 8

Highest honors: Katelyn Bennett, Elianna Gadd, Luke Kalivoda, Amber Karas, Cru Kazmierczak, Mazzy Tomallo, Riley Zimmerman

High honors: Eva Anderson, Marcus Cooper, Seth Dolan, Madison Waggett

Honors: Jenna Buchheit, Carrie Ann Jones, Robert Shaw

Grade 7

Highest honors: Troy Hoffer, Riley Knizner, Mason Speeney

High honors: Samara Gray, Khalia Zylka

Honors: Jacob Keffer, Jayda Key, Jaidyn Rolla

