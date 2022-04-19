The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:

Grade 12

Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Faith Casteel, Benjamin Costello, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Olivia Martin, Jeramy O’Wade, Morgan Sandzimier, Katie Shinkle, Cullen Verbus, Kharisma Zylka

High honors: Colin Truran

Honors: Holly DeOre, Logan Johnson, Ella Lee, Evan Reese

Grade 11

Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Aaron Garsteck, Amanda Hoffer, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Gracie Rodriguez, Maia Stevenson

Honors: Benjamine Tinkey, Christian Stockey

Grade 10

Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Halee Hart, Thomas Kolencik, Tessa O’Nell

Honors: Luke Shumar

Grade 9

Highest honors: Ivy Flesik, Alex Hilling, Giana Holonich, Elias Martin, Michael Miller

High honors: Maia Bukovac, Ethan Harner, Jacob Nobili-Palm

Honors: Sophia Albert

Grade 8

Highest honors: Amber Karas, Riley Zimmerman

High honors: Elianna Gadd, Luke Kalivoda, Cru Kazmierczak

Honors: Katelyn Bennett, Marcus Cooper, Mazzy Tomallo

Grade 7

Highest honors: Troy Hoffer,

High honors: Jacob Keffer, Riley Knizner, Mason Speeney, Khalia Zylka

Honors: Samara Gray

 

