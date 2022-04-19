The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Faith Casteel, Benjamin Costello, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Olivia Martin, Jeramy O’Wade, Morgan Sandzimier, Katie Shinkle, Cullen Verbus, Kharisma Zylka
High honors: Colin Truran
Honors: Holly DeOre, Logan Johnson, Ella Lee, Evan Reese
Grade 11
Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Aaron Garsteck, Amanda Hoffer, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Gracie Rodriguez, Maia Stevenson
Honors: Benjamine Tinkey, Christian Stockey
Grade 10
Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Halee Hart, Thomas Kolencik, Tessa O’Nell
Honors: Luke Shumar
Grade 9
Highest honors: Ivy Flesik, Alex Hilling, Giana Holonich, Elias Martin, Michael Miller
High honors: Maia Bukovac, Ethan Harner, Jacob Nobili-Palm
Honors: Sophia Albert
Grade 8
Highest honors: Amber Karas, Riley Zimmerman
High honors: Elianna Gadd, Luke Kalivoda, Cru Kazmierczak
Honors: Katelyn Bennett, Marcus Cooper, Mazzy Tomallo
Grade 7
Highest honors: Troy Hoffer,
High honors: Jacob Keffer, Riley Knizner, Mason Speeney, Khalia Zylka
Honors: Samara Gray
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.