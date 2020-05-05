The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Ryan Anderson, Mia Baranowski , Josie Bittner, Enzo Fetsko, Hannah Geary, Dillon Graham, Gianna Kolencik, Elizabeth Kozel, Isaiah Krizner, An (Hoang) Le, Mike (Jiayou) Li, Morgan Motycki, Josephine Pindro, Echo Shaffer, Lauren Tomasko
High honors: Jenna Croftcheck, Cole Kendall, Henry (Zihan) Lin, Maria Ruggieri, Ryan Rusko
Honors: Harrison Gentile, Elizabeth John, Winston (Haodong) Lian, Jacob Mariotti, Adam Mucha, Rebecca Perkins, Anna Pilla, Gayle Pokol, Arielle Terry, Madison Willson
Grade 11
Highest honors: Zachary Allamon, Ava Fetsko, Sophia Gaggiani, Caroline Konieczny, Taylor Ramsey, Anthony Shinkle, Sophia Solomon, Kennedi Stockey, Matti Trimbath
Honors: Johnathan Buckel, Nathan Gerbi
Grade 10
Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Benjamin Costello, Ty Croftcheck, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Jeramy O’Wade, Kharisma Zylka
High honors: Olivia Martin, Morgan Sandzimier, Katie Shinkle
Honors: Evan Reese, Cullen Verbus
Grade 9
Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Travis Skovira, Maia Stevenson, Colin Truran
High honors: Aaron Garsteck, Gracie Rodriguez, Benjamine Tinkey
Honors: Amanda Hoffer
Grade 8
Highest honors: Victoria Brown
High honors: Thomas Kolencik, Kiersten Morgan-Locke, Tessa O’Nell, Courtney Papinchak
Honors: Samuel Knapp
Grade 7
Highest honors: Giana Holonich
High honors: Ethan Harner
