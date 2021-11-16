The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 12
Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Olivia Martin, Morgan Sandzimier, Katie Shinkle, Colin Truran, Kharisma Zylka
High honors: Benjamin Costello, Kaitlin Koresko, Cullen Verbus
Honors: Joshua Bass, Robert Burkland, Logan Johnson, Ella Lee, Jeramy O’Wade, Evan Reese
Grade 11
Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Amanda Hoffer, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Gracie Rodriguez, Maia Stevenson, Sofia Terry
High honors: Braydon Curry, Aaron Garsteck, Benjamine Tinkey
Honors: Evan Bower, Christian Stockey
Grade 10
Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Thomas Kolencik, Tessa O’Nell
High honors: Halee Hart
Honors: Luke Shumar
Grade 9
Highest honors: Maia Bukovac, Ivy Flesik, Ethan Harner, Giana Holonich, Elias Martin, Michael Miller Jacob Nobili-Palm
High honors: Sarah Echard, Bella Kern, Ainsley Popson
Honors: Sophia Albert, Autumn Bartos
Grade 8
Highest honors: Luke Kalivoda, Amber Karas, Cru Kazmierczak, Mazzy Tomallo, Riley Zimmerman
High honors: Katelyn Bennett, Marcus Cooper, Seth Dolan, Elianna Gadd
Honors: Carrie Ann Jones, Robert Shaw, Madison Waggett, Zachary Zavatchan
Grade 7
Highest honors: Troy Hoffer, Riley Knizner, Mason Speeney
High honors: Samara Gray
Honors: Jacob Keffer, Jayda Key, Khalia Zylka
