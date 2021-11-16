The following students of Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School were named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:

Grade 12

Highest honors: Alexandra Caldwell, Makenzie Garred, Elora Glad, Audra Holonich, Paige Karpiak, McKinley Klotz, Tatum Lucero, Olivia Martin, Morgan Sandzimier, Katie Shinkle, Colin Truran, Kharisma Zylka

High honors: Benjamin Costello, Kaitlin Koresko, Cullen Verbus

Honors: Joshua Bass, Robert Burkland, Logan Johnson, Ella Lee, Jeramy O’Wade, Evan Reese

Grade 11

Highest honors: Jillian Balena, Grace Cline, Amanda Hoffer, Abigail Karas, Claire Konieczny, Emily Manack, Gracie Rodriguez, Maia Stevenson, Sofia Terry

High honors: Braydon Curry, Aaron Garsteck, Benjamine Tinkey

Honors: Evan Bower, Christian Stockey

Grade 10

Highest honors: Victoria Brown, Thomas Kolencik, Tessa O’Nell

High honors: Halee Hart

Honors: Luke Shumar

Grade 9

Highest honors: Maia Bukovac, Ivy Flesik, Ethan Harner, Giana Holonich, Elias Martin, Michael Miller Jacob Nobili-Palm

High honors: Sarah Echard, Bella Kern, Ainsley Popson

Honors: Sophia Albert, Autumn Bartos

Grade 8

Highest honors: Luke Kalivoda, Amber Karas, Cru Kazmierczak, Mazzy Tomallo, Riley Zimmerman

High honors: Katelyn Bennett, Marcus Cooper, Seth Dolan, Elianna Gadd

Honors: Carrie Ann Jones, Robert Shaw, Madison Waggett, Zachary Zavatchan

Grade 7

Highest honors: Troy Hoffer, Riley Knizner, Mason Speeney

High honors: Samara Gray

Honors: Jacob Keffer, Jayda Key, Khalia Zylka

