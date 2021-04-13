The following students of Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Aurora Majoros, Emma Young, Notorious Grooms, Miya Harris
High honors: Chase Brumley, Rocco Furrer, Addison Miller, Julia Clark, Calvin Winfrey
Honors: Gary Smitley, Leonard Tucker, Savannah Braxton, Danica Sabol
Grade 7
Highest honors: Kaitlyn Harim, Lilah Benson, Luke Gresh, Paytyn Holloway, Dakota Johnson, Emmaleigh Noah, Emma Panicucci, Malachi Brown, Santino Dawson
High honors: Alexandra Etling
Honors: Tess Schrock, Cameron Culp, Alexia Holland, Marion Jones, Calvin Reid, Timothy Sowers, Tristin Smith, Jordan Barlow
Grade 6
Highest honors: Nolan Baker, Adavia Brown, Malia McCune, Rhiana Powell, Myah Rafail, Dashawn Reid, Nadyia Marilungo, A’zharyah Belt
High honors: Kameah Turner, Anthony Sheffey, James Williams, Christopher Caldwell
Honors: Nyjah Rae Birchfield, MiAirre Hinton, Kellie Clifford, Haley Hettenschuller, Terrell Mosley, Marlo Johnson, Zy’on Hopes, Liliah Thompson, Angel Condyles
