The following students of Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Lilah Benson, Luke Gresh
High honors: John Mills, Emmaleigh Noah
Honors: Kaitlyn Harim, Laci Morris, Timothy Sowers Jr.
Grade 7
Highest honors: Adavia Brown, Samuel Denny, Haley Hettenschuller, Thomas Hriscisce, James McSurdy, Samuel Prosser, Myah Rafail, Bianca Saltsman, Cameron Soltis, Sydni Speeney, Lauren White, Baylie Yates, Aaron Zheng
Honors: A’zharyah Belt, Nyjah Rae Birchfield, Adrianna Hess, Kendal Nehls, Krystal Rodriguez
Grade 6
Highest honors: James Bowers, Wilson Chen, Jade Wilburn
High honors: Isabella Hart, Zahir Mohammed, Calysta Selinger, David Settles
Honors: Giovanni Alvarez-Rera, Ian Baird, Riley Bryte, Michael Duncan, Mackenzie Ford, Jaylin Meade, Qua’Mari Scott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.