The following students of Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:

Grade 8

Highest honors: Lilah Benson, Luke Gresh

High honors: John Mills, Emmaleigh Noah

Honors: Kaitlyn Harim, Laci Morris, Timothy Sowers Jr.

Grade 7

Highest honors: Adavia Brown, Samuel Denny, Haley Hettenschuller, Thomas Hriscisce, James McSurdy, Samuel Prosser, Myah Rafail, Bianca Saltsman, Cameron Soltis, Sydni Speeney, Lauren White, Baylie Yates, Aaron Zheng

Honors: A’zharyah Belt, Nyjah Rae Birchfield, Adrianna Hess, Kendal Nehls, Krystal Rodriguez

Grade 6

Highest honors: James Bowers, Wilson Chen, Jade Wilburn

High honors: Isabella Hart, Zahir Mohammed, Calysta Selinger, David Settles

Honors: Giovanni Alvarez-Rera, Ian Baird, Riley Bryte, Michael Duncan, Mackenzie Ford, Jaylin Meade, Qua’Mari Scott

