The following students of Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 8
High honors: Lily Benson, Wyatt Nehls, Payton Smitley, Bailey Soltis
Honors: Loralie Cramer, Amiah Deshields, Albert Greeley IV, Geelece Ingram, Stephen Lewis, Riley Miller, Emily Runner, Jayla Winfrey, Jainele Winfrey
Grade 7
Highest honors: Chase Brumley, Julia Clark, Rocco Furrer, Myia Harris, Aurora Majoros, Addison Miller, Laci Morris , Cornell Neal, Jr., Harmony Sledge, Teilea Toaisi, Calvin Winfrey, Emma Young
High honors: M’Kinli Baker, Trinity Ciampanelli, Notorious Grooms, Julie Morris, Lyric Sledge, Kamari Thomas, Leonard Tucker III, Liliana Varano
Honors: Anthony Cervone, Gionna Curry-Jones, Dashawna Fitzgerald, Terrence George, Karsen Golden, Ethan Golden, Hailey Hart, Jacob Jordan, Hayley McNemar, Naila Mohammed, Danica Sabol, Oliver Scott, Gary Smitley III, Madison Thorpe, DaNayja Valentino
Grade 6
High honors: Romny Bryner-King, Malik Harrell, Ja’Zyeiah Pratt
Honors: Cali Fairfax, Aniyah Ford, Jaiden Lugo, Timothy Sowers, Jr., Azaria Tripp
