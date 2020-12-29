The following students of Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Aurora Majoros, Addison Miller, Savannah Braxton, Emma Young
High honors: Julia Clark, Calvin Winfrey, Notorious Grooms
Honors: Chase Brumley, Gary Smitley III, Leonard Tucker III
Grade 7
Highest honors: Kaitlyn Harim, Lilah Benson, Luke Gresh, Payton Holloway, Dakota Johnson, Emmaleigh Noah, Emma Panicucci, Alexandra Etling, Amira Tarpley, Timothy Sowers, Azaria Tripp
High honors: Tess Schrock, Jordan Barlow
Honors: Cameron Kulp, Alexia Holland, Marion Jones
Grade 6
Highest honors: Huston Garden, Rihanna Powell, Myah Rafail, Nadyia Marilungo, Anthony Sheffey, Marlo Johnson, Aaron Zheng
High honors: MiAirre Hinton, Malia McCune, A’Zharyah Belt, Jeremy Jenkins, Christopher Caldwell
Honors: Nolan Baker, Nyjah Rae Birchfield, Adavia Brown, Laniya Brown, Meyawna McCollum, Kameah Turner, Jaydn Dues, Haley Hettenschuller, Zaharii Martin, Kha’Mille Randolph, Lailah Thompson
