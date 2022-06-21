The following students of Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: John Mills, Laci Morris, Lilah Benson, Luke Gresh,
High honors: Hayley McNemar, Kaitlyn Harim, Marion Jones, Tamya Chito
Honors: Alexia Holland, Cameron Culp, Emmaleigh Noah, Malachi Brown, Romny Bryner King, Tess Schrock, Timothy Sowers Jr.
Grade 7
Highest honors: Aaron Zheng, Adavia Brown, Adrianna Hess, Aiden Collings, Bianca Saltsman, A'zharyah Belt, Cameron Soltis, Haley Hettenschuller, James McSurdy, Lauren White, Myah Rafail, Nadyia Marilungo, Nyjah Rae Birchfield, Samuel Denny, Samuel Prosser, Sydni Speeney, Terrell Mosley, Thomas Hriscisce
High honors: Alon Stone, Ktystal Rodriguez
Honors: Christopher Caldwell, Jadyn Dues, Lailah Thompson, Levi Blackson, Rylin Helms
Grade 6
Highest honors: Alexis Smalley, David Settles, Wilson Chen, Zahir Mohammed, Jade Wilburn, James Bowers
High honors: Ian Baird, Jaylin Meade, Qua'Mari Scott
Honors: Mackenzie Ford, Michael Duncan, Riley Bryte
