The following students of Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Lilah Benson, Luke Gresh
High honors: John Mills, Emmaleigh Noah, Tess Schrock, Azaria Tripp
Honors: Kaitlyn Harim, Ja’Zyeiah Pratt
Grade 7
Highest honors: A’zharyah Belt, Adavia Brown, Samuel Denny, Haley Hettenschuller, Thomas Hriscisce, James McSurdy, Samuel Prosser, Bianca Saltsman, Sydni Speeney, Lauren White, Baylie Yates, Aaron Zheng
High honors: Cameron Soltis, Levi Blackson
Honors: Christopher Caldwell, Nadyia Marilungo, Kendal Nehls, Kristopher Norris, Jr., Myah Rafail, Alon Stone
Grade 6
Highest honors: James Bowers, Wilson Chen, Mackenzie Ford, Isabella Hart, Zahir Mohammed, Calysta Selinger, David Settles, Jade Wilburn
High honors: Jewel Adams, Qua’Mari Scott
Honors: Ian Barid, Michael Duncan, Albany Greeley, Bryrcen Landry, Elyjiah Marks, Jaylin Meade, Lyrick Ogilvie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.