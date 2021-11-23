The following students of Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:

Grade 8

Highest honors: Lilah Benson, Luke Gresh

High honors: John Mills, Emmaleigh Noah, Tess Schrock, Azaria Tripp

Honors: Kaitlyn Harim, Ja’Zyeiah Pratt

Grade 7

Highest honors: A’zharyah Belt, Adavia Brown, Samuel Denny, Haley Hettenschuller, Thomas Hriscisce, James McSurdy, Samuel Prosser, Bianca Saltsman, Sydni Speeney, Lauren White, Baylie Yates, Aaron Zheng

High honors: Cameron Soltis, Levi Blackson

Honors: Christopher Caldwell, Nadyia Marilungo, Kendal Nehls, Kristopher Norris, Jr., Myah Rafail, Alon Stone

Grade 6

Highest honors: James Bowers, Wilson Chen, Mackenzie Ford, Isabella Hart, Zahir Mohammed, Calysta Selinger, David Settles, Jade Wilburn

High honors: Jewel Adams, Qua’Mari Scott

Honors: Ian Barid, Michael Duncan, Albany Greeley, Bryrcen Landry, Elyjiah Marks, Jaylin Meade, Lyrick Ogilvie

