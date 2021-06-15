The following students of Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Rocco Furrer, Notorious Grooms, Miya Harris, Aurora Majoros, Addison Miller, Julie Morris, Gary Smitley III, Calvin Winfrey, Emma Young
High honors: Danica Sabol
Honors: M'Kinli Baker
Grade 7
Highest honors: Lilah Benson, Malachi Brown, Santino Dawson, Alexandra Etling, Luke Gresh, Kaitlyn Harim, Emmaleigh Noah, Emma Panicucci, Calvin Reid, Azaria Tripp, Julia Clark
High honors: Andrew Hibbard, Dakota Johnson, Car'Mya Neal, Tristin Smith
Honors: Alaina Riggin, Tess Schrock
Grade 6
Highest honors: A'zharyah Belt, Adavia Brown, Christopher Caldwell, Paige Clark, Jadyn Dues, Huston Gauden, Haley Hettenschuller, MiAirre Hinton, Zy'on Hopes, Nadia Marilungo, Malia McCune, Kristopher Norris, Rhiana Powell, Myah Rafail, Aaron Zheng
High honors: Nolan Baker, Nyjah Rae Birchfield, Angel Condyles, Javontae Evans, Anthony Sheffey, Kameah Turner
Honors: Jamesen Carter, Kellie Clifford, Julian Hairston, Jeremy Jenkins, Zaharii Martin, Samantha Mickey, Terrell Mosely, Kha'Mille Randolph Alon Stone, Lailah Thompson
