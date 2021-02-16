The following students of Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:

Grade 8

Highest honors: Aurora Majoros, Emma Young

High honors: Notorious Grooms

Honors: Chase Brumley, Julia Clark, Addison Miller, Gary Smitley, Calvin Winfrey

Grade 7

Highest honors: Lilah Benson, Santino Dawson, Luke Gresh, Kaitlyn Harim, Timothy Sowers, Azaria Tripp

High honors: Alexia Holland, Emmaleigh Noah

Honors: Tess Schrock

Grade 6

Highest honors: A’zharyah Belt, Christopher Caldwell, Nadiya Marilungo, Malia McCune, Myah Rafail

High honors: Angel Condyles, MiAirre Hinton, Rihanna Powell, Kha’Mille Randolph, Anthony Sheffey

Honors: Nolan Baker, Nyjah Rae Birchfield, Laniya Brown, Paige Clark, Javontae Evans, Raelynn Haskins, Haley Hettenschuller, Jeremy Jenkins, Marlo Johnson, Terrell Mosely, Kameah Turner

