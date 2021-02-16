The following students of Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Aurora Majoros, Emma Young
High honors: Notorious Grooms
Honors: Chase Brumley, Julia Clark, Addison Miller, Gary Smitley, Calvin Winfrey
Grade 7
Highest honors: Lilah Benson, Santino Dawson, Luke Gresh, Kaitlyn Harim, Timothy Sowers, Azaria Tripp
High honors: Alexia Holland, Emmaleigh Noah
Honors: Tess Schrock
Grade 6
Highest honors: A’zharyah Belt, Christopher Caldwell, Nadiya Marilungo, Malia McCune, Myah Rafail
High honors: Angel Condyles, MiAirre Hinton, Rihanna Powell, Kha’Mille Randolph, Anthony Sheffey
Honors: Nolan Baker, Nyjah Rae Birchfield, Laniya Brown, Paige Clark, Javontae Evans, Raelynn Haskins, Haley Hettenschuller, Jeremy Jenkins, Marlo Johnson, Terrell Mosely, Kameah Turner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.