The following students of Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Lilah Benson, Luke Gresh, John Mills
High honors: Emmaleigh Noah
Honors: Romny Bryner-King, Kaitlyn Harim, Hayley McNemar, Laci Morris, Car’Mya Neal
Grade 7
Highest honors: Nyjah-Rae Birchfield, Adavia Brown, Samuel Denny, Rylin Helms, Haley Hettenschuller, Thomas Hriscisce, James McSurdy, Samuel Prosser, Myah Rafail, Bianca Saltsman, Cameron Soltis, Lauren White, Baylie Yates, Aaron Zheng
High honors: Aiden Collings, Sydni Speeney, Alon Stone
Honors: Nolan Baker, A’zharyah Belt, Levi Blackson, Christopher Caldwell, Charmae Fordyce, Nadyia Marilungo, Annalisa McNemar, Kendal Nehls
Grade 6
Highest honors: Ian Baird, James Bowers, Wilson Chen, Isabella Hart, Zahir Mohammed, Jade Wilburn
High honors: David Settles
Honors: Michael Duncan, Mackenzie Ford, Elyijah Marks, Jaylin Meade, Qua’Mari Scott, Alexis Smalley
